When a German citizen apologized to Twitch streamer GiannieLee for the racism she faced (THROWBACK)

When Korean Twitch streamer GiannieLee was subject to blatant racism in Germany two years ago, it seemed like she encountered the worst of humanity during the trip.

However, one German citizen proved that there was some good in humanity after all when he apologized to her for the discrimination she faced in the country.

Her experience in Germany two years ago received some fresh attention recently when clips of the racism she faced went viral in a Reddit post. It sparked off a conversation about immigrants facing harassment. But, at the same time, they also talked about the wholesome moment when a German citizen apologized to her for all the trouble she had faced.

GiannieLee faced brutal racism during her trip to Germany in 2019

Fans knew GiannieLee from her IRL streams, and she continued to create content during the trip to Germany, showing her enjoying the sights. However, the experience was marred by the controversy surrounding the racism she encountered.

This included people interrupting GiannieLee's stream to make racist gestures and noises directed at her. In a now viral Twitch clip, two men can be seen interrupting her livestream to make racist gestures at the camera.

Rod Breslau @Slasher streamer @giannielee having to deal with a bunch random guys invading her space being racist assholes in as graceful of a manner as she can streamer @giannielee having to deal with a bunch random guys invading her space being racist assholes in as graceful of a manner as she can https://t.co/ZBCuUNjJZP

It eventually led to her crying during the stream after yet another person took a shot at her as she was walking down the street.

German man proves that humanity's still good with apology to GiannieLee

Following all the troubled interactions she had to face, GiannieLee finally met a kind-hearted citizen named Phillip, who apologized to her on behalf of his fellow German citizens. He also expressed how he appreciated her content and personality, and even asked her viewers to come visit the country.

"Very good girl. Welcome to Germany. I'm sorry about my German compatriots. I feel sorry. She's very good, and come please to Germany."

It's been over two years since the incidents took place, and Twitch viewers continue to express their shock at the events that transpired. However, these horrifying experiences haven't stopped the Korean streamer from venturing into more countries as part of her travels. Fans have seen her visit places like London and America as well. She encountered some racism on these trips too, but GianniLee continued to brush it off.

Her streams have shone a light on the issues that travelers and immigrants have had to endure in many countries, and to this day, racism is still one of the bigger problems faced by mankind.

Ever since the pandemic, her travels have slowed down a bit. However, she continues to entertain her fans through cooking streams on her Twitch channel.

Note: This article recounts incidents from two years ago.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee