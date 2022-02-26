When does Ghostwire: Tokyo release for PlayStation and PC?

Tango Gameworks’ upcoming Ghostwire: Tokyo was recently rumored to be coming in March 2022, but Bethesda officially confirmed that the game will be officially arriving in the month of March for PC and PlayStation 5.

It won’t be long now before players control Akito, one of the last surviving humans left in Tokyo, after an invasion of supernatural creatures. It turns out the rumors were true, and the game is launching very soon.

Leaked March release date for Ghostwire: Tokyo officially confirmed

The big day for Ghostwire: Tokyo to arrive on PC and PlayStation 5 is March 25, 2022. Players will have their work cut out for them, dealing with the mysterious man known only as Hannya, as they also deal with a swarm of supernatural horrors.

Bethesda Softworks officially made the announcement in a blog post:

“Tokyo calls on you to save it from phantasmal destruction – do you have what it takes to face the unknown, uncover the truth and save the city? Find out for yourself this spring when Ghostwire: Tokyo launches for PC and PlayStation 5 on March 25, 2022.”

Not every one of these forces will be evil, though, and Akito will in particular, have a spectral ally named KK. Both are after Hannya, but the two characters' agendas may not coincide as time goes on.

The game also promises a variety of dangers, such as KK and Akito being able to be separated, thus losing the ability to use the elemental powers of Ethereal Weaving.

Ghostwire: Tokyo was originally supposed to come out in 2021, but ultimately got pushed back to early 2022, and now players know exactly when they can get their hands on the game themselves. It’s Bethesda Softworks' first journey into the action-adventure genre, and they’ve taken on a very interesting topic to go in with.

Though most of humanity was obliterated by spectral forces, the player isn’t deserted at all. There will be plenty of enemies to fight, secrets to uncover, and yokai that are willing to aid Akito in his quest to save Tokyo.

It won’t be for free, but their aid will no doubt be useful.

Ghostwire: Tokyo @playGhostwire Throughout #GhostwireTokyo you'll encounter Utena Spaces: strange distortions in reality where time and space cannot be trusted. Throughout #GhostwireTokyo you'll encounter Utena Spaces: strange distortions in reality where time and space cannot be trusted. https://t.co/tSTWeA6xNM

The game can now be pre-ordered on the PlayStation Store, Bethesda’s website, Steam, Epic Game Store, and other assorted retailers, for its March 25, 2022 launch date.

