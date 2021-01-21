League Play is one of the most anticipated features of any Call of Duty, and Black Ops Cold War will receive it very soon.

There has been a literal load of content brought to Black Ops Cold War since Season One began - new maps, Operators, integration with Warzone, and even Zombies content, were all just the beginning.

Coming in early February, another drop of content will have players scrambling to their controllers. Part of that drop will include the much sought after League Play mode for Black Ops Cold War.

When does League Play release in Black Ops Cold War?

Image via Activision

League Play delivers the competitive Call of Duty experience to anyone that takes part. It has been a staple of Black Ops games and will continue to shine in Black Ops Cold War.

Players can squad up, take on other teams, and battle it out in the same ruleset and on the same maps as the pros. This is the ranked game mode that many players believe should include SBMM, rather than the casual modes.

So... @Activision, I have to be punished for being GOOD at your game by literally being bullied to play the game how you want me to... Thanks, but NO THANKS. Get this SBMM crap out of the casual playlist once League Play hits Cold War — Neptune (@NepEdits) January 19, 2021

There are new maps arriving on February 4, 2021. Season Two of Black Ops Cold War is coming on February 24, 2021. Therefore, it is assumed that League Play will arrive with the update that delivers Firebase Z and Express.

Treyarch has revealed nothing about another content drop outside of that February 4 date. They have also not given a concrete date for when League Play will arrive in the most recent Call of Duty game.

It is safe to say League Play will arrive with the next update, unless Treyarch comes out and says otherwise. Fans of Black Ops Cold War are excited and have been as patient as possible.

League Play is arriving and the wait is going to last just a little longer. Players will get to have the competitive mode that they have been pining for since the launch of one of the best Call of Duty releases to date.