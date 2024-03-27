When is Marvel Games livestream on March 27?

A new Marvel surprise will soon arrive in the form of an official Marvel Games livestream today, March 27, 2024. Players can expect the studio to reveal a brand new project - much of which has been leaked, interestingly enough. So what exactly can fans expect to see at this showcase? Furthermore, where does it air and at what time?

Fans of the Marvel universe need not worry as we have all bases covered. Here is everything to know about the upcoming Marvel Games reveal.

When and where to watch the Marvel Games livestream?

The showcase is set to air globally at the following times and will reportedly feature a brand-new multiplayer project called Marvel Rivals:

Pacific Time (PT): March 27, 2024 at 8 AM

March 27, 2024 at 8 AM Mountain Time (MT): March 27, 2024 9 AM

March 27, 2024 9 AM Central Time (CT): March 27, 2024 at 10 AM

March 27, 2024 at 10 AM Eastern Time (ET): March 27, 2024 at 12 PM

March 27, 2024 at 12 PM British Time (GMT): March 27, 2024 at 3 PM

March 27, 2024 at 3 PM Central European Time (CET): March 27, 2024 at 4 PM

March 27, 2024 at 4 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): March 27, 2024 at 6 PM

March 27, 2024 at 6 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): March 27, 2024 at 8.30 PM

March 27, 2024 at 8.30 PM China Standard Time (CST): March 27, 2024 at 11 PM

March 27, 2024 at 11 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): March 28, 2024 at 12 AM

March 28, 2024 at 12 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): March 28, 2024 at 2 AM

March 28, 2024 at 2 AM New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): March 27, 2024 at 4 AM

However, where fans can watch the reveal remains unconfirmed. Given past trends, YouTube will likely be the platform to watch it. Alternately, other video platforms such as Twitch may also host the reveal. Stay tuned for more details about the Marvel Games livestream.

Everything we know about the rumored Marvel Rivals game

The Marvel Games livestream is suggested to feature an all-new Marvel formula in the form of Marvel Rivals. According to leaks, this is a 6v6 PvP multiplayer game for PC and consoles in the vein of Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch. In other words, players can expect fan-favorite Marvel heroes and villains to duke it out for victory across a series of iconic locations.

It should also be noted that this does not seem to be a first-person shooter but instead features third-person gameplay. It is unclear if this is the full list, but here are the launch heroes leaked for the game, both popular and underrated:

Spider-Man

Bruce Banner/Hulk

Iron Man

The Punisher

Scarlet Witch

Black Panther

Storm

Doctor Strange

Loki

Star-Lord

Magneto

Rocket

Luna Snow

Mantis

Doctor Doom

Magik

Peni Parker

Namor

Among these, Guardians of the Galaxy's Rocket is supposedly a Support class character, meaning it may follow the traditional Tank/DPS/Support class route of hero games like Overwatch 2. More characters are reportedly coming in the future, including Moon Knight and Thor. These maps are said to emphasize on environmental destruction.

Odin's Vault

Spider Island

Tokyo city

Whether or not these leaks are true will be known when the Marvel Games livestream airs.