When is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus releasing? 

The official release date for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus is March 7, 2024. The popular feature was not a part of the sequel when it was launched on October 20, 2023. This was communicated by the Director of Community and Marketing at Insomniac Games through an X reply that suggested the developers were "working on an update for those features, but they won't be in Day 1."

New Game Plus is becoming an increasingly common feature in the video game industry. It offers players a new way to experience a title after having completed it. It increases games' re-playability and allows fans to employ various tactics and skills that they learn late in the game early on in a new playthrough.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus arrives in March 7 update

Insomniac Games posted on its official X channel today (February 7, 2024), announcing that the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus mode will arrive with this title's next update. This upcoming patch is set to be released on March 7, 2024.

The update is also due to add new suits likely for both Spider-Men (Peter Parker and Miles Morales). Apart from these two, the developers also promised more, although we don't know what they are right now. They have promised to share "a complete list of features" on their social media channels closer to the release date of this update.

While information about the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus mode being in development was shared before this title's launch, Insomniac Games had initially announced that it would arrive before 2024 ended. As the days passed, fans got impatient. The community became vocal about the lack of an update regarding when the feature was being released.

In December 2023, Insomniac Games announced through an X post that features like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus and Audio Descriptions required "more testing to ensure the quality" was up to their standards. They mentioned that they were aiming for an early 2024 release and were looking to provide features like the "ability to change the time of day, swap trend colors, and replay missions."

Now that we have the official release date, it is only a matter of time before the developers reveal more about what else will arrive in the March 7 update alongside the New-Game Plus mode. Meanwhile, readers can check out our Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review to learn more about one of the best games of 2023.

