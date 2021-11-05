When is the next banner coming to Genshin Impact? (November 2021)

Genshin Impact fans should know that the next banner arrives on 23 November 2021.

They can also confirm this date by checking out the current Wishes. On the bottom left of the banner image for Hu Tao is a "Time Remaining" section. A few hours after it ends is when the next one begins.

The same applies to the Epitome Invocation. Both banners will end on 23 November 2021.

The next event wish is an Albedo rerun, according to Genshin Impact leaks.

23 November 2021 is the next banner release date in Genshin Impact

Albedo can create Geo Constructs capable of flying into the air a short distance (Image via Genshin Impact)

Many Genshin Impact leakers confirmed that the first banner in version 2.3 would be a rerun. Some of them have stated that it's a rerun of Albedo. It would make sense given that he will be afforded some screentime in the upcoming Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event.

This means that the first banner in Genshin Impact 2.3 will last from 23 November 2021 to 14 December 2021. It isn't known who the 4-star characters will be.

However, while the information on the next banner is cloudy at the moment, the one after it has some more details that fans might care to learn.

Upcoming banners

Genshin Impact 2.3 will be heavily focused on Geo users. Albedo is a 5-star Geo Sword user whose last banner was in December 2020. If the leaks are accurate, then Genshin Impact players will have another shot at summoning him.

Much of the Albedo speculation is based on his relevance in the upcoming Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event. The event will also reward players with a 4-star Sword that primarily synergizes with Albedo's kit over any other potential user.

Albedo's rerun would end on 14 December 2021, which means Itto and Gorou's banner will start by then. Itto is a 5-star Geo Claymore user, whereas Gorou is a 4-star Geo Bow user.

Short summary of upcoming banners

This is the current character banner in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Essentially, Hu Tao's banner ends on 23 November 2021. From there, the next banner will begin. Leakers confirmed that it is a rerun, with some claiming that it's likely Albedo in that role. Itto and Gorou will have their character event wish afterward.

There will be new weapon banners as well, but the full contents haven't been revealed yet. Redhorn Stonethresher will likely appear on the weapons banner alongside Itto in the latter half of Genshin Impact 2.3.

It's worth noting that the character event wish following Hu Tao will occur in Genshin Impact 2.3. Her banner is the final one in Genshin Impact 2.2.

