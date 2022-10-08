When is the next Clash of Clans update in October 2022?

Supercell unveiled the much anticipated Town Hall addition for Clash of Clans on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The magical-themed Town Hall will arrive in the October 2022 update, which is expected to roll out next week (first half of October). However, Supercell hasn't unveiled the exact date for the launch.

The developers have also revealed some unique features and stats for the upcoming Town Hall, including new defenses. Besides the much-awaited sneak peeks related to TH15, Supercell has also released a brand new teaser, including four unique companions for the heroes in Clash of Clans.

As mentioned, that Supercell may roll out the upcoming October update in the first half of the ongoing month. Moreover, one can expect its arrival on Monday, October 10, but nothing is final unless the developers make an announcement.

It is pretty apparent that Town Hall 15 is the highlight of the October 2022 update. It will be the first Town Hall addition since TH14, which Supercell introduced in April 2022 via the Spring update.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans While Town Hall 15 does not have a unique signature defensive weapon, its Giga Inferno can be upgraded several times to make it even more powerful than before. But don’t worry, we’ve got a few tricks up our sleeves as you’ll see over the coming previews While Town Hall 15 does not have a unique signature defensive weapon, its Giga Inferno can be upgraded several times to make it even more powerful than before. But don’t worry, we’ve got a few tricks up our sleeves as you’ll see over the coming previews 👀

Developers have kept the purple and blue-colored scheme for the TH15 building with a magical theme. Furthermore, Town Hall 15 will not have a signature defensive weapon. However, it will continue to use the Giga Inferno, which is also available for TH13 and TH14.

Players must note that the upgrade cost and time for Town Hall 15 will be 18 million Gold and 15 days, as revealed in the "Sneak Peek 1" thread on the Clash of Clans subreddit. Moreover, at the base level of TH15, one will be able to store two million Gold, two million Elixir, and 20K Dark Elixir.

Town Hall 15's HP is also the highest to date, i.e., 9600 points.

New defenses for TH15

While the update will not introduce any new hero, Town Hall 15 will get two new base defenses -- Monolith and Spell Tower. Monolith will be a single target base defense, while Spell Tower, coinciding with the magical theme of TH15, will allow players to use three different spells to defend against attacks.

Here are the upgrade levels for both Monolith and Spell Tower in Clash of Clans:

Monolith

Level 1 - Upgrade cost of 300K Dark Elixir with a build time of 18 days

Upgrade cost of 300K Dark Elixir with a build time of 18 days Level 2 - Upgrade cost of 360K Dark Elixir with a build time of 19 days

Spell Tower

Level 1 (2500 HP) - Rage Spell (to boost nearby defenses and units) - Upgrade cost of 14 million with a build time of 14 days.

Upgrade cost of 14 million with a build time of 14 days. Level 2 (2800 HP) - Poison Spell (to spew poison onto the enemies) - Upgrade cost of 16 million with a build time of 16 days.

Upgrade cost of 16 million with a build time of 16 days. Level 3 (3100 HP) - Invisibility Spell (to temporarily conceal defense, units, and buildings) - Upgrade cost of 18 million with a build time of 18 days.

Apart from the two new base defenses, developers have teased four unique pets -- Poison Lizard, Phoenix, Frosty and Diggy -- in one of the recent teasers of the upcoming Clash of Clans update. Readers can check them out in the video given above.

