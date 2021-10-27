When is the next Genshin Impact banner coming to version 2.2? Hu Tao release date details

Hu Tao will soon have her re-run banner in the second phase of Genshin Impact update 2.2. The ongoing Farewell of Snezhnaya banner that features Childe has been a massive hit among players, and the expectations for the upcoming re-run banner are sky-scraping as well.

Hu Tao's banner will also feature Thoma, a well-known Inazuma character. He will be introduced as a Pyro Polearm user who can create shields. Naturally, he will be beneficial when paired with upcoming Geo characters such as Arataki Itto and Gorou.

Here's when players can expect Hu Tao's re-run banner to arrive in Genshin Impact.

Hu Tao and Thoma's release date in Genshin Impact version 2.2

It is worth noting that the second banner in Genshin Impact update 2.2 will arrive at different times for different regions. As a result, players in Asia will have the first opportunity to unlock Hu Tao. They will be followed by European and North American players, respectively.

The Farewell of Snezhnaya banner will leave the event wish section in Genshin Impact on 2 November 2021 at 6.00 pm server time. Accordingly, the Moment of Bloom banner containing Hu Tao and Thoma will replace it.

Farewell of Snezhnaya banner that features Childe, Chongyun, Ningguang and Yanfei will be unavailable soon (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Moment of Bloom banner will be available until 23 November 2021, at 3.00 pm server time. This will also be the beginning of the server maintenance for the 2.3 update.

What to expect from Hu Tao's banner in Genshin Impact update 2.2

As of now, the only characters confirmed in the upcoming Moment of Bloom banner are Hu Tao and Thoma. Both the characters belong to the Pyro element and use Polearms, but have completely different playstyles.

While Hu Tao is an aggressive main DPS character, Thoma is a defensive unit that relies on shields.

Based on banner history, it is safe to assume that the remaining four-star characters in the upcoming banner will be selected from Sayu, Barbara, Fischl, Razor, Noelle and Diona.

All in all, Hu Tao's re-run banner is a great opportunity for many players to unlock her first constellation, which is often considered one of the best constellations in the game. It increases her damage output as well as survivability during combat.

Edited by Sabine Algur