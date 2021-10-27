Genshin Impact 2.2: Thoma’s release date, abilities, and more

Thoma will be showing up in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.2 very soon.

The first half of Genshin Impact 2.2 featured Childe’s rerun banner, and the second half will feature a Hu Tao rerun. Thoma is a 4-star Pyro Polearm user who will appear on the latter. He’s the only new character in this update, and there is plenty of information to share about Thoma.

Everything from his ascension materials to his abilities has been leaked. However, like all leaks, specific numbers are subject to change in the final version.

Genshin Impact 2.2: Important information about Thoma

Thoma’s release date is November 2, 2021. He will be made available in the Moment of Bloom banner, also featuring Hu Tao. This banner will last until November 23, 2021.

miHoYo hasn’t officially revealed the remaining two 4-star characters on this banner.

Thoma’s abilities in Genshin Impact 2.2

Thoma is a 4-star Pyro Polearm user who specializes in shields. His Elemental Skill is known as Blazing Blessing. It summons a shield (Blazing Barrier) that has DMG Absorption scale off of his max HP and can absorb Pyro DMG 250% more efficiently.

If it’s a new Blazing Barrier, then the DMG Absorption of the old one will stack and refresh the duration. The shield lasts for eight seconds, and the Elemental Skill has a cooldown of 15 seconds.

Thoma’s Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact 2.2 is known as Crimson Ooyoroi. It deals Pyro DMG in an AOE and activates an effect known as Scorching Ooyoroi. This effect will make the active character’s Normal Attacks cause Fiery Collapse, adding more Pyro DMG in an AOE. This portion of the effect can happen once every second.

Scorching Ooyoroi also creates Blazing Barriers similar to the Elemental Skill. Any effects caused by Scorching Ooyoroi vanish if Thoma falls.

His Elemental Burst has a cooldown of 20 seconds, and the Scorching Ooyoroi lasts for 15 seconds.

Thoma’s passives in Genshin Impact 2.2

Thoma was relevant to the early Inazuma Archon Quests (Image via Genshin Impact)

Like most Genshin Impact characters, Thoma has three passives. His first passive has a 20% chance to help players obtain another fish when they fish in Inazuma.

Thoma’s second passive increases shield strength by 5% for six seconds once every 0.3 seconds up to five stacks. It only applies to when the active character obtains a Blazing Barrier.

His final passive increases his Elemental Burst’s Fiery Collapse DMG by 2.2% of his Max HP.

Thoma’s Constellations in Genshin Impact 2.2

Thoma will arrive in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Thoma’s first Constellation makes his Elemental Skill’s cooldown lower by three seconds when a character is attacked while Thoma’s Blazing Barrier is active. Also, his Elemental Burst’s cooldown decreases by three seconds. It can only happen once every 20 seconds.

His second Constellation increases his Elemental Burst’s duration by three seconds. The third Constellation increases the level of his Elemental Skill by three, making its maximum level 15.

Thoma’s fourth Constellation refunds 15 Energy after Thoma uses his Elemental burst. His fifth Constellation does the same thing as his third, except it applies to his Elemental Burst.

Thoma’s final Constellation in Genshin Impact 2.2 makes all party members’ Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks become boosted by 15% for six seconds whenever a Blazing Barrier is applied.

Edited by Ravi Iyer