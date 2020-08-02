TikToker Nicole Bloomgarden's dance release date: When is the 'Out West' Emote coming to Fortnite?

In the past, we have seen Fortnite collaborating with TikTok star Jalaiah Harmon to create the 'Renegade Emote.' We have also seen the Rick Astley's 'Never gonna give you up' Emote, which was released in February, this year.

A few days ago, we talked about 'The Verve' Emote, which was given to all the players who watched Fortnite's in-game show called 'We The People x More Than A Vote'. The Emote was modeled after the dance submitted by TikToker Michael Mejeh, during the Emote Royale contest.

In this article, we look at all the information that is currently available about the new 'Out West' Emote, which is based on TikToker Nicole Bloomgarden's dance. You can see the original dance clip in the video below.

When is the 'Out West' Emote coming to Fortnite?

As you can see in the video above, the song that Nicole chose was 'Out West.' It is sung by Travis Scott and also features American rapper Young Thug. Although unannounced, the emote has been data-mined and leaked by various sources on Twitter. You can see STORMSCAR's tweet below.

As you can see, the Emote has already been added to the game files, which means it can be released anytime soon.

Image Credits: twitter.com

However, STORMSCAR is not holding out on a quick release, and jokes that it might take 15 years until the Emote is released, considering how Epic has been in the recent past. We have seen quite a few Content Creators and fans complain about the lack of new content on Fortnite. This is in response to the delay that Fortnite has seen in the release of cars that were supposed to be added on 21st July.

Despite what the above comment suggests, the Emote should be added to Fortnite's Item Shop soon enough. Until then, Fortnite gamers can contend themselves with some more leaked footage in the video below.