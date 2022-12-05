Create

When does Overwatch 2 Season 1 end?

By Amitesh Dhar
Modified Dec 05, 2022 10:23 PM IST
Ramattra will be seen in Overwatch 2 Season 2 (Image via Blizzard)
Overwatch 2 had some major flaws at launch. As the season went on, the creators began fixing these bugs. Also, with the announcement of season 1, players saw a lot of exciting items making their way into the game.

Season 1 of Overwatch 2 introduced many new features, including a brand new skin pack and the game's first-ever battlepass. However, Season 1 will wrap up in the near future, clearing the decks for Season 2.

Overwatch 2 Season 1 end date

As per the information revealed in the Overwatch 2 roadmap by Blizzard, Season 1 is scheduled to end on December 6, 2022. While the first season is set to end on this date, Season 2 will begin on the same day.

While a certain number of issues did pop up during the very first season of the game, there were a few positive aspects as well. To compensate for the buggy launch, the developers handed out a lot of free goodies to the entire community. Even Kiriko, the newest hero in the game, was also included in the battlepass.

What does Overwatch 2 Season 2 have in store for the community?

The second season of the game is set to begin on the same day the first season concludes. Season 2 of Overwatch promises to be more engaging than the first, thanks to the addition of a new hero, as well as new maps and other cosmetics.

Ramattra, a recently introduced hero, will make his Season 2 debut. Ramattra, like Kiriko, will be added to the Overwatch 2 Season 2 battlepass. Along with that, some Greek Mythology skins will be available for purchase, some in the game's item shop and others as a part of the battlepass itself.

According to what has been revealed thus far, players will be able to obtain a Mythic Zeus skin for Junker Queen. Furthermore, sometime in January of next year, players will be able to participate in a brand new event known as Battle for Olympus. While little is known about this event, it appears to have a PvE component.

That said, players will be able to see a few interesting map changes as well. Some maps will be removed from the rotation, while others, including fan favorites, will be added. In fact, the developers will be adding a new map called the Shambali Monastery, which was home to both Ramattra and Zanyatta for a long time.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 will also include a brand new method for players to unlock old heroes, as they will be able to choose which heroes to unlock and then head to the practice range to get a taste of their abilities. They will then be assigned a few matches to win while using the hero. If players do this correctly, they will be able to unlock the hero for future use.

