Overwatch 2 best crosshair and DPI settings for Junker Queen

Junker Queen is a recent addition to Overwatch 2 and has fallen under the Tank category of heroes. She wields a shotgun, a dagger named Gracie, and an Axe that she fondly named Carnage while ruling over the entirety of Junkertown in Australia. As a Tank, she carries out her duties as the aggressive first point of contact on the front lines.

Junker Queen has unique abilities that help her and the team gain movement speed, along with a health pool boost, while charging into the battlefield. The combination of her moves is not the easiest to use but can be lethal when used in the correct sequence. This Overwatch 2 Tank can become a reliable and heavy damage-dealing hero if the correct playstyle and in-game settings are employed.

Overwatch 2’s most efficient Junker Queen mouse and crosshair settings

The primary weapon that Junker Queen uses in Overwatch 2 is her pump-action shotgun, which can fire scattered bullet pallets that deal damage to anyone in the effective range. She is one of the best Tank heroes in the game and can output great damage in close-quarters combat. The crosshairs, or reticles, that exist in such hero-shooter games are always present at the center of the screen.

A less interfering reticle that is larger in size can greatly benefit players who enjoy spending their time using Overwatch 2’s newest Tank. Junker Queen utilizes weapons and abilities that do not require pinpoint accuracy; they rely more on players deploying them correctly.

The circular reticle setting can be of great use as it doesn't obstruct the screen as much and also allows players to zero in on enemy heroes.

A wide and less-distracting circular reticle can make it easy to master Junker Queen in Overwatch 2.

Reticle: Circle

Circle Color: Player preference

Player preference Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair length: 11

11 Center gap: 50

50 Opacity: 100

100 Outline opacity: 100

100 Dot size: 6

6 Dot opacity: 100

Fans can also choose to play around with these settings and reduce the opacity of the center dot to get a complete circle without any other elements interfering.

Tanks need to deal with multiple enemy heroes as they try to take down the shield of the enemy team first. To be adept at targeting and fighting multiple enemies, it is important that players utilize a higher mouse sensitivity.

Between 800 and 1,400 eDPI, fans can use anything that allows them to play the game comfortably without inadvertently making erratic mouse movements. Anything over the 1,600 mark is generally considered too fast, and players can end up deploying their abilities in the wrong places.

The developers have provided a configurable settings menu for fans to customize and build their own reticles that will appear on their screens, paving the way for unique crosshair designs. If gamers employ the settings suggested in this article and get used to them, it's very likely they'll find themselves getting better results with Junker Queen.

