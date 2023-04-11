When does Overwatch 2 Season 4 begin?

Overwatch 2 Season 4 is just around the corner. Blizzard Entertainment has announced that the upcoming campaign will contain a plethora of bug fixes, changes, and additions, including the introduction of a brand-new support character called Lifeweaver.

The title has earned a large playerbase since its official release about six months ago. This is due to the popularity of its prequel and the updates that bring in new content without modifying the core mechanics of the game.

The new season is set to feature an update size larger than when Overwatch 2 was initially released in October 2022.

Overwatch 2 Season 4 is scheduled to arrive on April 11, 2023

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch

More

Day



Season 4 blossoms tomorrow, Apr 11



Season 4 blossoms tomorrow, Apr 11

Overwatch 2 Season 4 will commence within a few hours on April 11, 2023.

The new campaign will introduce over 80 Hero skins, voice lines, victory poses, sprays, emotes, and much more. It will also implement and reverse many balancing changes as well as introduce a new game mode known as Starwatch.

Expected release timings of the new season

While no official timings have been revealed for the arrival of the new season, it can be assumed that they will go live during these times (based on previous season updates):

11:00 am PST (North America)

6:00 pm GMT (London)

8:00 pm CET (Berlin)

11:30 pm IST (India)

Players not residing in the areas listed above are recommended to convert this information to their local time zones. This will give them some indication of when the new season will be released on their servers.

More information

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Visible W/L record after matches

Spawn swapping enabled

Hero reworks & adjustments

Rank decay removed

Here's everything you need to know about the gameplay updates coming in #Overwatch2 Season 4, launching April 11!
Visible W/L record after matches
Spawn swapping enabled
Hero reworks & adjustments
Rank decay removed
Map pools removed

Season 4 will bring a new underwater community-created map to the game known as Talantis. It will be playable in the Arcade game mode from April 25, 2023, to May 1, 2023.

The new campaign will also bring visible win/loss statistics after matches and remove rank decay along with map pools. It will also introduce an exclusive game mode where gamers can play with two teammates in a group deathmatch.

The season will also introduce the title's first-ever Pride event. The event will arrive on June 1, 2023, but its rewards have not yet been revealed.

These are the major changes and additions that players will be able to experience when Overwatch 2 Season 4 makes its way to the live server. There are many more features coming to the game with the new campaign.

