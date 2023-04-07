Overwatch 2 Season 4 Competitive changes: Competitive Point rewards, Top 500 eligibility, penalties, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 4 is just around the corner. The upcoming update is set to be a game-changer for the Hero shooter title. Apart from introducing a new Hero, the Stranded Spawn System, and more, the Season 4 update is set to bring a host of changes to the game's competitive mode.

These changes pertain to Competitive Points, the introduction of a penalty system, the removal of rank decay, and more. All these updates will impact the competitive experience that Overwatch 2 is known for. Although the Season 4 update is yet to arrive, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed patch notes that cover everything that fans can expect in the upcoming update.

This article will closely examine all such changes to Overwatch 2's Competitive mode in Season 4.

All Competitive changes in Season 4 of Overwatch 2

The updates in Season 4 will be a game-changer for Overwatch 2's Competitive mode. This will allow for more flexibility for players to make the mode much more rewarding and yet challenging. The patch notes for the title cover the following changes:

1) Top 500 Leaderboard eligibility

To be eligible for the Top 500 Leaderboard, players must now win 25 Competitive matches. Previously, the only condition was to play 25 matches.

2) Competitive leaver penalty changes

Leaving Competitive matches in different queues will result in separate penalties for players. Previous suspensions and bans won't be reset at the beginning of a new competitive season. Additionally, leaving matches will now have an even more negative impact on the player's Skill Tier and Division.

3) Competitive Challenge Titles

Competitive Titles earned from completing challenges will now differentiate whether they were achieved in Open Queue or Role Queue. For instance, players ending their competitive season with a Diamond Rank in the Open Queue will earn the "Diamond Open Challenger" Title. In contrast, players who earn a Diamond Rank in the Role Queue will receive the "Diamond Role Challenger" Title.

4) Competitive Points changes

Overwatch Cavalry @OWCavalry



Bronze: 300 Points

Silver: 450 Points

Gold: 600 Points

Plat: 800 Points

Diamond: 1000 Points

Masters: 1200 Points

Grand Masters: 1500 Points Changes to Competitive Point Rewards are coming in #Overwatch2 Season 4. Wins now grant 25 Points, up from 15Bronze: 300 PointsSilver: 450 PointsGold: 600 PointsPlat: 800 PointsDiamond: 1000 PointsMasters: 1200 PointsGrand Masters: 1500 Points Changes to Competitive Point Rewards are coming in #Overwatch2 Season 4. Wins now grant 25 Points, up from 15 🏆⬆ Bronze: 300 Points⬆ Silver: 450 Points⬆ Gold: 600 Points⬆ Plat: 800 Points⬆ Diamond: 1000 Points⬇ Masters: 1200 Points⬇ Grand Masters: 1500 Points https://t.co/LVq3rR1XzX

The total number of Competitive Points earned for a win in Competitive mode has increased from 15 CP to 25 CP. Along with this, the amount of CP rewarded to players for seasonal challenges (based on seasonal rank) has also increased considerably:

Ending in Bronze will now earn 300 Competitive Points (previously 65)

Ending in Silver will now earn 450 Competitive Points (previously 125)

Ending in Gold will now earn 600 Competitive Points (previously 250)

Ending in Platinum will now earn 800 Competitive Points (previously 500)

Ending in Diamond will now earn 1000 Competitive Points (previously 750)

Ending in Masters will now earn 1200 Competitive Points (previously 1250)

Ending in Grand Masters will now earn 1500 Competitive Points (previously 1750)

5) Competitive match Rank

In Season 4, the Competitive match loading screen will now show an icon that represents the average Skill Tier and Division of all participants in the match.

6) Seasonal Rank decay removed

Beginning with Season 4, the player's ranking will not be reduced at the start of the new season. Additionally, the impact of rank reduction from previous seasons will be adjusted.

7) Competitive Skill update and progression

Details about a player's losses and draws will now be included alongside their wins on both the Competitive progress and Competitive update screens. Moreover, the Competitive Update screen will now display the current progression within the Skill Division to provide users with better insights into their performance.

These are all the changes in Season 4 of Overwatch 2. While they appear revolutionary on paper, only time will tell how they will impact the game's highly competitive Ranked mode.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



New Support Hero, Lifeweaver

Space Opera Battle Pass

Mythic Galactic Emperor Sigma

New Game Modes & Events



Free-to-play on console & PC. #Overwatch2 Season 4 arrives April 11New Support Hero, LifeweaverSpace Opera Battle PassMythic Galactic Emperor SigmaNew Game Modes & EventsFree-to-play on console & PC. #Overwatch2 Season 4 arrives April 11🌸 New Support Hero, Lifeweaver✨ Space Opera Battle Pass🌓 Mythic Galactic Emperor Sigma🎮 New Game Modes & EventsFree-to-play on console & PC. https://t.co/jtqgojFQSr

Overwatch 2 Season 4 will go live on April 11, 2023, and will be available for download on PC (via Battle.net), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes