When does Persona 4 Arena Ultimax release?

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is an upcoming sequel to the 2014 Persona 4 Arena fighting game by Atlus and Arc System Works. It is a sequel both in terms of gameplay and story, bringing the entire cast of characters, adding new ones, updating the gameplay, as well as a new story. This and more await players when the title drops in March.

The game will be released on Thursday, March 17, 2022, for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

What can players expect in Persona 4 Arena Ultimax?

The game will come with all of the previous Persona 4 Arena content, including the original Persona 4 Arena story, alongside new story content. That means even the Adachi-focused DLC story will be in the game.

All of the 2.0 changes made back in 2015 will also be available, which added a number of balance changes and a wealth of reworked mechanics for the Shadow characters. All game modes that were in Persona 4 Arena will be returning for Persona 4 Arena Ultimax.

As far as characters go, the entire character cast is returning, alongside 3 new characters, and the Shadow forms of many of the cast. The “Shadow” versions aren’t just visual redesigns either, they also have different combat styles, focused more on aggression. Here is the confirmed character list, according to its Wiki.

Returning characters in Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Yu Narukami

Yosuke Hanamura

Chie Satonaka

Yukiko Amagi

Kanji Tatsumi

Teddie

Naoto Shirogane

Akihiko Sanada

Mitsuru Kirijo

Aigis

Labrys

Elizabeth

Shadow Labrys

New characters

Yukari Takeba

Junpei Iori

Sho Minazuki

Console Exclusive Characters

Rise Kujikawa

Ken Amada and Koromaru

Tohru Adachi

Marie

Margaret

On top of a wide list of characters, alternate ways to play, and a ton of balance changes, another major feature is Rollback Netcode.

Rollback Netcode makes online fighting games more responsive and handles latency better than other netcodes. This is despite the other player’s connection, and while it’s not perfect, it’s the preferred netcode for online fighting game players.

Rollback Netcode will eventually be a feature on all versions of the game, except the Nintendo Switch. The game does not launch with Rollback Netcode, however, as it will come to PC and PlayStation in a Summer 2022 update. Unfortunately, there are no plans to bring the Rollback Netcode to Nintendo Switch.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax releases on March 17, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Edited by R. Elahi