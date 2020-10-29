Earlier this month, the Indian government decided to ban a total of 118 Chinese owned apps, which included popular names such as PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite and TikTok. The official statement said that the apps were a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India, and that the move was taken in the interest of ‘national security’.

This, in turn, left millions of users panicking, as PUBG Mobile was the most popular mobile Battle Royale game in the country. It had been downloaded over 50 million times, and had 33 million active users. Although fans across the country were quick to look for alternatives, the servers were never actually shut down.

When are PUBG Mobile India servers shutting down?

Recently however, the official PUBG Mobile Facebook page posted the following update. As you can see, the post says that all services and access to the PUBG Mobile game will be terminated for Indian users on 30th October. The post shed light on how the company has always been committed towards protecting its’ users’ data, and conveyed disappointment at the outcome.

PUBG Mobile will see its servers shut down in India on October 30th, 2020.

This is following the announcement that the PUBG corporation is withdrawing its partnership with Tencent, and are working with the Indian government to find a quick solution to the situation. Of course, it is the Chinese owned Tencent which is the reason why PUBG Mobile was banned in the country.

PUBG Mobile was developed by Krafton Game Union, which in turn is owned by the South Korean company Bluehole Inc. The latest announcement means that the publishing rights of PUBG Mobile now rest with the parent company, instead of Tencent. While this is good news for the long term future of PUBG Mobile in India, for now, the game’s servers will be shutting down.

Image Credits: Tencent

As expected, the announcement has been received with disappointment by PUBG Mobile fans all over the nation. This was visible when PUBG Mobile India's official Discord server announced the news as well:

PUBG Mobile's Official Discord server

Of course, following the September 2nd announcement, such a move had seemed imminent, and it was only a matter of time before fans lost access to PUBG Mobile. However, as mentioned above, there is still hope that the game might see a return in the coming few months.

