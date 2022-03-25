When is PUBG Mobile's next update expected to be released?

Over the last four years, PUBG Mobile has emerged as one of the leading battle royale titles in the mobile gaming market. Every update has created an enormous buzz amongst fans and players worldwide.

They wait in anticipation for the latest updates to be released to get their hands on the new features and additions in-game. These updates are often introduced following the conclusion of a current season.

The 1.10 beta version was recently released for testers globally. They are playing it to find any possible bugs and glitches that can be eradicated before the update's worldwide release.

Since the latest 1.9 update has been met with tremendous success, players can expect the upcoming update to follow the same path.

However, Tencent Games is yet to make any official announcement regarding the global release date of the upcoming patch.

When can PUBG Mobile users expect the 1.10 update to release?

Generally, the game's developers try and introduce new updates in the BR title every eight weeks. This means that the major upcoming 1.10 update could arrive in mid-May, two months after the 1.9 update, which started rolling out for Android and iOS devices from 16 March.

Suppose the developers follow the existing norm of releasing the major update and introducing a new season (Cycle 2 Season 6) and the conclusion of the current Royale Pass month. In that case, PUBG Mobile gamers can expect the update to be released between 15 and 20 May.

Expected features of upcoming 1.10 update in PUBG Mobile

Every new update brings several new items, features, cosmetics, modes, events, and lots more to enhance users' gaming experience. This is also evident in the latest 1.9 update, which introduced the Fourth Anniversary event along with several other additions and changes.

Similarly, the upcoming 1.10 update should incorporate several new features to add more fervor among fans. Here's a look at the expected additions in the upcoming update.

Weapon Throw feature

Emergency Pickup

Self Revive Kit

ATV vehicle

Zombie mode

Lynx AMR sniper rifle

Anniversary Mode

Fire Crossbow

C2S6 Month 11 Royale Pass

Note: The release date mentioned in the article is entirely speculative, based on calculations made from the release of previous updates, and can change based on the needs of the developers.

