When does Rainbow Six Extraction release for Xbox Game Pass?

Ubisoft’s next tactical shooter, Rainbow Six Extraction, has finally reached shelves. It launched for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC.

It’s been out since January 20, so naturally, Xbox Game Pass holders want to know when to expect it in their libraries. And they’re in luck: it was released for Xbox Game Pass on the very day it launched. That means it’s available right now. Otherwise, it would cost $40.

What’s the game all about?

An alien threat has reached Earth. Dubbed the Archaeans, these morphic spore-like beings have infested zones worldwide. Operators (many from Siege) come together against the danger and form the Rainbow Exogenous Analysis and Containment Team, or REACT.

The Archaeans come in many forms. Each has its special purpose, such as spikers, who shoot sharp projectiles, or the Apex, which will summon more enemies. It creates an interesting alien hierarchy.

What kind of gameplay does it offer?

Ubisoft took a strange yet unique detour from online shooters by creating a cooperative experience rather than competitive. When you aren’t playing solo, joining others doesn’t involve one team versus another. Instead, players are a team versus the game.

It ultimately forces players to help one another rather than going lone wolf, like in the Call of Duty series. Since it’s team-based, every user should be aware of team composition. Each REACT operator has a different set of abilities and is, therefore, better suited for specific tasks.

Even stranger is an emphasis on stealth rather than epic action at all times. Noise can attract and multiply the threat. Each incursion will pertain to collecting intel, samples, or materials, with the threat of aliens always in view.

Will Rainbow Six Extraction have crossplay?

Absolutely. Rainbow Six Extraction launched on multiple platforms, and since its release, crossplay has been enabled.

Edited by Ravi Iyer