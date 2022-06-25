When is the release date for A Plague Tale: Requiem?

One of the games to be announced from the wave of press conferences is the next entry in A Plague Tale, A Plague Tale: Requiem. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the standard E3 event has been replaced by a series of showcases for different studios. This lets the lesser-known titles get their chance in the spotlight.

The prequel gained much attention after being added to the Xbox Game Pass. Ever since, fans have been on the edge of their seats to see where the adventures of Amicia and her brother, Hugo, will take the story. Luckily, fans finally have news of the next entry to the game in the form of A Plague Tale: Requiem.

With this announcement coming incredibly recently, it is understandable if players have any questions about this game. Many players are eager to know if they will be able to play it on other platforms besides Xbox. Players may also want to know when this game will be released for them to play.

A Plague Tale: Requiem - What we know so far

Official imagery for A Plague Tale: Requiem (Image via Asobo Studio)

From what has been revealed, we know that the game will come out on October 18, 2022. Players who are interested in the game can begin to pre-order it as well. But what about the systems this game will be released for? Will players be able to experience the story on their previous generation of hardware?

Sadly, A Plague Tale: Requiem will not be available on every platform its prequel could be played on. But the prequel, Innocence, could be played on the PS4, Xbox One, and Amazon Luna. Requiem will only be available on current generation hardware. Although, a cloud version will be available for Switch.

However, after seeing how the Nintendo Switch cloud versions of the Kingdom Hearts collection went for the system, Switch gamers might want to sit this one out. Aside from this version, Requiem will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Windows computers. As previously stated, pre-purchasing is available as well.

From what we know, the game will take a much more direct approach to its combat than the previous entry did. Now that our main cast is older, they are much more independent and stronger. This means that Amicia can hold her own against anyone that stands in her and Hugo's way.

The more open environment and focus on combat make the game appear to be closer to that of The Last of Us 2 in terms of its gameplay. If this is true, fans of the series are in for a treat with this entry. Collector's edition bonuses have also been revealed for players who purchase it.

Players who buy the collectors edition will receive a statue of the main characters, the game's soundtrack on vinyl, a feather brooch, lithograph pictures, and exclusive box art for the game's physical release. Pair this with the reveal of A Plague Tale's TV show, and fans have a lot be excited about.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far