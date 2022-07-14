When is the release date of Bayonetta 3?

Bayonetta 3 is the hotly anticipated end of Platinum's flagship character action trilogy, which underwent an extremely long period of radio silence. Fans of the franchise have waited with bated breath for the slightest hint of information from the developers, and there is finally some news.

The second game in the franchise dropped exclusively on the ill-fated Wii U way back in 2014. The upcoming third game had its first trailer in 2017, followed by the aforementioned long silence. Finally, a full trailer dropped last year, but even that preview didn't reveal the release date.

Bayonetta 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 28

Nintendo of Europe @NintendoEurope The witch is back! Summon, slash and slay in style when Bayonetta 3 launches on #NintendoSwitch 28/10! The witch is back! Summon, slash and slay in style when Bayonetta 3 launches on #NintendoSwitch 28/10! https://t.co/9ajKS7aBzC

That's right, three days before this Halloween, players will finally have Bayonetta 3. But the release date wasn't the only piece of information revealed in the long-awaited June 13 trailer.

The late October release date is actually a tradition for the Bayonetta franchise. The first game was released on October 29, 2009, and the second was released worldwide on October 24, 2014. Fans have been determinedly awaiting any news about the series every October since 2017, and now they have something to look forward to.

The trailer is also more than happy to show off some of the game's trademark unique and spectacular action. Bayo is back and better than ever with a more iconic giant monster transformation and more fast-paced gunplay.

Beyond the eponymous hero of the tale, the trailer introduces a new second character, Viola. She seems to be the only character in the narrative aware of what's going on, and her gameplay seems to be a drastic deviation from the old ways.

Viola seems to fill a similar role in the game to Nero from Devil May Cry IV. She's the second playable character with a drastically different fighting style and a trademark grappling hook for platforming.

What should players expect from the story of Bayonetta 3?

The narrative of this franchise is a lovingly arranged mess that's hard to follow for even the most dedicated fans. Bayonetta 3 steps into the spotlight to proudly proclaim that it will add even more to the mountain of concepts one must understand.

While the first game pitted the witch against the Army of Angels and the second saw her enter Hell, the third game introduced a new threat. As explained in the trailer, the glowing monstrosities are homunculi, man-made bio-organic weapons that could destroy the world.

While Viola's new character seems to be a big moment for the trailer, fans will be thrilled to see some returning favorites. Well-meaning journalist Luka Redgrave, informant Enzo, weapons dealer Rodin, and fellow witch Jeanne are all back in full force.

The other big character revealed in the trailer appears to be another Bayonetta. This time, the all-star team of heroes setting out to save the world seems to include multiple versions of the eponymous witch.

A lot of fans don't know much about Bayonetta 3 yet. Fans will have to wait to find out what the devs have been working on all these years when the game drops on October 28.

