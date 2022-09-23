When is the release date of NHL 23? Price, editions, and more

NHL 23 will be the next installment in a series regarded as the most realistic simulator for ice hockey. EA Sports is producing the annual iteration of the simulator, and fans will hope to see some wonderful changes this time around. Thankfully, the game is available for pre-order on all major platforms, and EA Sports has already revealed some important details.

Over the years, EA Sports has made the series popular for its vibrant game modes and authenticity when it comes to teams and squads. Compared to titles like FIFA 23, the ice hockey simulator is much more limited in terms of accessibility, but fans have created a lot of hype for the game.

Like FIFA 23, the game will also be available in two editions - Standard and X-factor. The two editions have certain similarities, but the X-factor Edition offers more features at a higher price.

NHL 23 is a console exclusive available on both Xbox and PlayStation

Ever since the first trailer was revealed, fans have been eager to see the upgrades and changes that have been implemented in NHL 23. EA Sports has showcased important features in this year's game and have also officially confirmed the dates. Unless there's a delay due to unforeseen circumstances, NHL 23 will release worldwide on October 14.

However, there's a good scope for players to get three days of early access if they acquire the X-factor Edition. The X-factor Edition is priced at $99.99 but has several additional goodies. In comparison, the Standard Edition will cost $59.99 on the older generation consoles of Xbox and PlayStation. To acquire the current-gen version of the Standard Edition, a buyer must fork out $10 more at $69.99.

Some bonus content is available in both editions of the game. However, the X-factor Edition of NHL 23 certainly arrives with some extra goodies to compensate for its $30 cost. Apart from the three-day early access period, players will acquire 4600 NHL Points, which is the premium currency in the game. Acquiring the same amount within the game will cost more than $30.

Players can also choose between 10 picks in the HUT X Factor Player Choice Pack. There's also a HUT X Factor Power Up Pack which will be rewarded to anyone going for the pricier option. The rest of the features in the X-factor Edition will be the same as those in the Standard Edition.

Additionally, all subscribers of EA Play can try out the game for 10 hours, thanks to an early access trial. The trial begins on October 11, which is the same day it unlocks for X-factor Edition users. Any progress made in the game's trial version will carry over to the final version.

NHL 23 promises to create a new legacy as some major additions are being made to this year's title. Crossplay is coming for the first time, and both PlayStation and Xbox gamers will be able to play with and against friends on rival consoles.

Another innovative feature will be the mixed men's and women's teams in the Ultimate Team. Some changes have also been made to the overall presentation, including celebrations in the game.

Lastly, the AI will be much more reactive in the game and replicate the same last-ditch movements seen in real life when athletes attempt to put the puck in the net. It now remains to be seen whether these additions will be able to win over fans.

