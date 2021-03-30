When does Rosaria come out in Genshin Impact: Expected release date, banner details and everything we know so far

Many players have been waiting and wondering the same question, "When does Rosaria come out in Genshin Impact," and information points to her release very soon. As one of the most popular new arrivals to Mihoyo's open world RPG, players have been wondering when Rosaria would come out ever since her first appearance in Dragonspine. Here is everything that is known about this powerful four-star character coming soon.

When does Rosaria come out in Genshin Impact:

Fans of Rosaria do not need to wait much longer, as she is coming out very soon. Rosaria will be released on 6 April. The banner she releases on is called the Farewell of Snezhnaya. This banner will have her rate increased alongside the return of Childe/Tartaglia, making this a banner many players will definitely want to wish on. The other four stars on the banner are currently unknown, though it is expected to see fellow Mondstadt characters like Barbara or Bennett.

Rosaria's Elemental Skill, Burst and other abilities explained:

Rosaria is a strong Cryo damage dealer, providing on-field damage with her Elemental Skill: Ravaging Confession which deals large cryo damage and can even shift her position behind her opponents. She can also provide off-field support and damage with her Elemental Burst: Rites of Termination. This ability first deals Cryo damage in an AOE before summoning an Ice Lance that deals repeated cryo to surrounding enemies. With these powerful skills, it makes sense that players are excited for Rosaria to come out in Genshin Impact. Here is a newly released video of her gameplay.

Who is Rosaria?

Rosaria ‧ Thorny Benevolence

A Nonconforming Sister



A sister in Mondstadt's Church of Favonius.



At a glance, she appears to be a usual member of the clergy, but after observing her behavior, you would find she is anything but.#GenshinImpact #Rosaria pic.twitter.com/2xgWjdxjCT — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 30, 2021

Rosaria is a nun of the Church of Favonius, though she seems very distant and cold to those around her. Instead of normal activities like prayer and learning, Rosaria uses the Church as a cover for her to deal with those that require judgment. She deals with these individuals with a swift hand and mercilessly cuts them down. She is a very dark character which brings her many fans in the Genshin Impact community. This dark side of her shows through both her namecard, and her signature dish, a Sweet Madame covered in thorns.

Rosaria definitely has a lot of fans waiting for her arrival to Genshin Impact, and with her coming very soon players will definitely want to start farming items for her in advance. If players just can't wait any longer, they can watch some of her animations here, though the wait for Rosaria to come to Genshin Impact is only a few more days.