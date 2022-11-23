When does the Season 1 battle pass end in Modern Warfare 2?

The Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass contains a plethora of exciting content that players will enjoy obtaining. All gamers can earn both premium and free rewards, and Activision has introduced a new theme while unlocking all of the tips.

It's critical to understand how much a season pass can cost and what kind of rewards come with it. To unlock the premium version of the first season pass, players will need to spend 1100 COD Points. They can then play the game's various game modes, as well as Warzone 2, to gradually earn the rewards.

The expiry date is an important piece of information that players should keep in mind. The Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass, as well as the rewards, will be removed from the game at this time. It's the last day for players to grind for the rewards and redeem them in-game with tokens.

Modern Warfare 2 players have more than two months to complete the Season 1 battle pass and unlock the rewards

With the release of Warzone 2, the Season 1 Battle Pass became active, and Activision has followed the same pattern in terms of an integrated approach. The content in the battle pass is the same for both, but those who have access to Modern Warfare 2 will have more game modes to earn battle pass tokens.

The Season 1 Battle Pass timer also gives an indication of when it will expire. Players have until February 1 to complete all 100 tiers of various rewards, and there are bonus completion items available. Those who have paid for the premium version will have access to far more tips.

Modern Warfare 2 players have plenty of time to experiment with the various game modes and earn battle pass coins. These coins can then be used to gain access to other nodes and earn rewards. Each primary node has four sub-nodes, and completing them all takes five battle pass coins.

Those who purchased the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition will have an easier time completing the Season 1 Battle Pass. The Vault Edition is the most deluxe Call of Duty experience available. It includes the entire game as well as several bonus items.

One comes with 50 clear tokens that can be used right away when someone starts their game. It has enabled some players to complete the Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass. Those who have yet to complete all tiers have plenty of time, but things will pick up in the coming season.

Activision has included a slew of fantastic items in the first battle pass. The general nature of the rewards has not changed, as the main draws will be blueprints and operators.

In addition to the 100-tier rewards, players will receive a one-time bonus when they obtain them. This includes a one-of-a-kind blueprint as well as 300 COD Points. A Modern Warfare 2 player who completes all 100 reward tiers before February 1 will receive 1400 COD Points. Players can use them to purchase anything they want, including the premium version of the next battle pass.

Poll : 0 votes