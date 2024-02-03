When does Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Season 1 start?

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Season 1 is set to introduce additional content for players, along with regular post-launch seasonal updates, which will be accessible through in-game achievements without any extra charges. So far, the game has garnered significant attention due to its distinctive looter shooter-style gameplay and a narrative focused on eliminating every member of the Justice League. Beyond the captivating campaign, players can explore various in-game purchasable items, customize gears, cosmetics, emotes, and more.

While many may already have access to all the existing content, their primary anticipation lies in the launch of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Season 1, which promises a range of new features. Rocksteady, the developer, has officially announced on their X account that the game won't be limited to just one seasonal update; instead, it will continue with seasons 2, 3, 4, and beyond. This article details the release date of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Season 1.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Season 1 release date and more

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Season 1 is set to debut in March (Image via Twitter/@suicidesquadRS)

The official X account of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League has announced that the game will undergo regular post-launch seasonal updates, with the first season set to debut in March 2024.

While the exact launch date for Season 1 remains undisclosed, an image displaying its contents revealed that it is scheduled to commence in March 2024. The image also highlighted Season 1's features, which consist of:

A new playable environment

New weapons and gear with a DC villain theme

Joker as a playable character

New boss battles and enemy variants

Additional Riddler content

Two new episodes featuring DC villains

New activities and Strongholds

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Season 1 will also include a Battle Pass

Each post-launch content season will introduce a new Battle Pass (Image via YouTube/ Warner Bros. Games)

According to the official Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League website, players can acquire seasonal updates without any extra charges by actively participating in the game. The site also outlines details about the Battle Pass, including its purchasable cosmetics. Each post-launch content season will introduce a new Battle Pass, featuring free tiers accessible to all players and premium tiers that can be obtained through an optional in-game purchase.

The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Battle Pass offers optional in-game purchases for cosmetic items, allowing players to customize their chosen playable characters.

As for the forthcoming seasonal updates, the release dates have yet to be disclosed; however, they promise to introduce more content. In the upcoming season, players can expect three new playable characters, themed gear sets, fresh activities, mid-season updates, and more. Rocksteady appears to have many surprises in store, and only time will reveal whether these additions will enhance the game's engagement.

