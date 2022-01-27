When does 'The Witch Queen' expansion release in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2 players have had a long wait for The Witch Queen expansion, but that comes to an end within the next month. Soon enough, players can jump into the Throne World and start the grind once again to get new exotics and power levels.

Part of the long wait so far can be attributed to the initial delay that Bungie announced back in early 2021. The current season was also delayed for six months, making the wait for The Witch Queen feel longer than most other content drops in Destiny 2.

However, with the official release date for The Witch Queen in Destiny 2 set to February 22, 2022, players will finally get to take down the Sister of Shapes.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is coming in less than a month

Players have under a month to prepare their Guardians before jumping into the brand new expansion. Having the best gear ready to go will undoubtedly make the story's start much easier, but it's not required. Power levels become much easier to gain after starting a new content drop. Just one mission will likely give low-level Guardians a massive boost.

Before players can even start a new story, though, they, of course, need to make the purchase. The Witch Queen has a reasonably average price compared to the standard expansion for any other game in the space. At a base price, the new Destiny 2 expansion will cost $40. However, players can also pick up the Deluxe Edition for $80.

Getting the Deluxe Edition will give players access to the next four seasons within Destiny 2 and future dungeons set to be released in the next year. The 30th Anniversary Edition is the most expensive at $100 and has an additional dungeon along with the Gjallarhorn.

When does The Witch Queen raid release?

The raid releases after the expansion. (Image via Bungie)

The new raid will not be released along with the expansion. Players will need the time to gear up and prepare while Bungie irons out any existing problems with new content. With that said, players will be able to jump into the raid on March 5, 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

As of this writing, the raid has not been named, and the details are minimal. World's first runs are typically popular with new raids, so details are kept as scarce as possible to ensure fair results. At the very least, the fresh raid should bring plenty of hype to Destiny 2.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha