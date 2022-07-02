When do you unlock Followers in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is finally here and available on PC and the Nintendo Switch. Fans of the game will once again track new creatures, harvest new monster parts, and complete new quests in Elgado. Naturally, the DLC also brings with it new weapons, armor, and new features, like the Kittennator for Palicos.

More importantly, this is an opportunity for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players to dust off their old weapons and join together with friends in a multiplayer experience. While the game has always supported going solo, and players can do so exclusively, there is a lot of value that fans can get out of banding together with other hunters to take on vicious monsters.

But for those who still prefer relying on themselves or simply do not want to engage in the social aspect of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, there is a new feature that may be incredibly useful: Followers. These are AI-controller companions that gamers can take along with them in the game.

If the idea of having a bit more help, other than Palicos, sounds great, here is how you unlock Followers in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Unlocking Followers through a quest in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

In order to unlock Followers in the game, players will have to finish the quest Scarlet Tengy in the Shrine Ruins. It is a Master Rank 2 Urgent Quest, so it is not particularly difficult but necessary nonetheless. Till this point Followers will be unavailable.

Unfortunately, the quest is also linked to the Sunbreak DLC. This means that if players hope to unlock Followers, they will have to first access the Sunbreak DLC. Unlocking the Sunbreak DLC has its own prerequisites. To gain access to the new DLC, players have to first complete the Serpent Goddess of Thunder quest, a 7-star hub quest.

Sunbreak is no joke ,though, and players should also be prepared with proper gear before moving forth. In fact, Capcom just added the Black Belt Layered armor set, along with Defender weapons, to help new and returning players gear up for Sunbreak.

Once the Sunbreak DLC is unlocked, players can unlock Followers by:

Step 1 : Finishing the Master Rank 2 Urgent Quest Scarlet Tengu in the Shrine Ruins.

: Finishing the Master Rank 2 Urgent Quest Scarlet Tengu in the Shrine Ruins. Step 2 : Speaking to Chichae the Quest Damsel.

: Speaking to Chichae the Quest Damsel. Step 3: Picking either Follower Quests or Support Surveys.

Support Surveys give Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players the option to go on a hunt with their choice of Follower. However, to unlock more Followers, players have to first complete Follower Quests.

And that isn’t the only way Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak fans can obtain more Followers. The entire area of Elgado has people to speak with, and by doing so, players can unlock new Followers to accompany them. Lastly, playing through the campaign also unlocks Followers naturally.

It’s worthwhile to unlock every Follower in Sunbreak. In doing so, players can actually earn their signature weapons and armor as craftable items, which the Blacksmith will happily craft.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far