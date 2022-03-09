When do Used Cars refresh in Gran Turismo 7?

Gran Turismo 7’s Used Cars Lot is a fantastic way to fill up a collection, but it isn’t exactly clear when the lot refreshes and what gets refreshed in the lot. It’s an integral part of the game for getting a used car for a potentially lower price than in other portions of the game.

However, Gran Turismo 7’s Used Car Lot doesn’t completely refresh, leading to some confusion. Here’s what drivers need to know.

The Used Car Lot in Gran Turismo 7 periodically changes

The Used Car Lot does refresh in part, but perhaps not how many players expect it to be. The entire lot doesn’t change because that isn’t how actual car lots work. The Used Cars section of Gran Turismo 7 will refresh at the game’s launch for the player’s area. For this writer, that would be 6.01 AM EST.

At this point, things in the Used Car Lot will change, and it’s relatively easy to see what will happen. Any car with a “SOLD OUT” stamp will be replaced with a different used car the next day.

It's pretty clear when a car is going to be rotated out in Gran Turismo 7 (Image via Sony)

Then, any car with a “Limited Stock” could be changed to “SOLD OUT” on that change. This will be the next set of vehicles that will rotate out after the next 24-hour period. This was initially hinted at by Kazunori Yamauchi, Polyphony Digital’s CEO.

During the February State of Play, he said that the Used Car Lot would update and change slightly daily, and this is how. It has been said that the Used Car Lot can refresh when a player starts a new Menu Book.

Typically, when starting a new Menu Book, at least one of those cars will be available in the Used Car Lot to make it a little easier to complete the collection. All of those cars are available for free by racing, but they can sometimes be found in the Used Car section of the game.

It’s better to win them by racing, and thus, saving credits, but it is possible to get them there as well.

So, unfortunately, the used car selection of the game does not entirely change every day, but if a player logs in daily, they can have a notion of what’s going to change and when.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar