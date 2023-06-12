When and where to watch the Capcom Showcase 2023 today (June 12)? Start time for all regions and what to expect

The Capcom Showcase 2023 is right around the corner, and there is a fair bit of hype around some of the announcements that players can look forward to from publishers this time around. The event will air later today, June 12, 2023, and judging from all the things that have been revealed so far, it seems there is indeed a lot in store.

Capcom USA @CapcomUSA_



Pre-show starts at 2:30pm PT!



bit.ly/June2023Showca…



#CapcomShowcase The Capcom Showcase airs in 24 hours! Join us for roughly 36 minutes of news and updates on our latest games, including Dragon's Dogma 2, Exoprimal, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective.Pre-show starts at 2:30pm PT! The Capcom Showcase airs in 24 hours! Join us for roughly 36 minutes of news and updates on our latest games, including Dragon's Dogma 2, Exoprimal, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. Pre-show starts at 2:30pm PT!bit.ly/June2023Showca…#CapcomShowcase https://t.co/kfswtBzqH4

The Summer Game Fest 2023 and the Xbox Direct have teased Capcom’s upcoming titles, including the recently revealed Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Below is the list of all the regional timings for Capcom Showcase 2023, where players will be able to catch it, and some of the things that they can expect.

When can you watch Capcom Showcase 2023?

Capcom USA @CapcomUSA_



bit.ly/June2023Showca…



#CapcomShowcase The Capcom Showcase airs next Monday, June 12 at 3pm PDT! Look forward to new looks at Dragon's Dogma 2, Exoprimal, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, as well as a few other updates! The Capcom Showcase airs next Monday, June 12 at 3pm PDT! Look forward to new looks at Dragon's Dogma 2, Exoprimal, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, as well as a few other updates!bit.ly/June2023Showca…#CapcomShowcase https://t.co/VTadH0Ia3I

As mentioned, the Capcom 2023 Showcase will be airing today, June 12, 2023. Here is a list of all the airtimes for every region:

3 pm PT

6 pm ET

10 pm CET

11 pm BST

8 am AET (June 13)

How long will the Capcom 2023 Showcase run?

The showcase is expected to run for around 36 minutes and reveal new information on all of Capcom’s upcoming and existing releases.

Where to watch Capcom Showcase 2023?

You will be able to catch the showcase on Capcom’s official Twitch and Youtube Channels:

What to expect and look forward to in Capcom Showcase 2023?

When it comes to what to expect from the 2023 Capcom Showcase, there are a lot of things in store. One of the bigger highlights will be Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Although the game got a reveal during Xbox Direct, it is very likely to get more gameplay reveals and other purchase-related information during the showcase.

Additionally, more gameplay reveals around Dragon’s Dogma 2 will also be something that the community can look forward to later today. The game was revealed back in May’s PlayStation Showcase, and players will be looking forward to learning more about it.

Exoprimal @exoprimal From the Fighting Grounds to the war games, Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6 customizations have been authorized for deployment in fall 2023.

Reminder: Exofighters never back down. From the Fighting Grounds to the war games, Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6 customizations have been authorized for deployment in fall 2023.Reminder: Exofighters never back down. https://t.co/rlXTBdW4BQ

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is another Capcom IP that is set to officially release later this month on June 19, 2023. Therefore, it’s likely that Capcom will provide more details on the title ahead of the upcoming launch.

The event will also likely showcase the new Resident Evil 4’s VR mode and DLC character reveals for Street Fighter 6.

Poll : 0 votes