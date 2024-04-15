As per the in-game notification that arrived on April 15, 2024, Konami will soon be launching the eFootball 2024 v3.5.0 update in their football simulator title. While a lot of data-miners have been talking about this update for quite some time, the community has been skeptical regarding the truth of the news since the previous version update (eFootball v3.4.0) arrived on March 21, 2024.

While the official website has yet to reveal the patch notes for the eFootball 2024 v3.5.0 update, the in-game mail stated that the latest update will arrive on April 18, 2024.

Konami announced special rewards for eFootball 2024 v3.5.0 update launch

According to the in-game mail that arrived on April 15, 2024, the developer plans on giving a free Chance Deal to the users. However, you need to download the eFootball 2024 v3.5.0 update by April 22, 2024, 1:59 AM (UTC), to get the reward.

A Chance Deal is an in-game item that allows you to sign a random card from the list of players lined up for that Chance Deal Pack. This is a free pass to grab a top player from the packs.

Once you have installed the eFootball 2024 v3.5.0 update, log in to the game and access your in-game inbox before the said date to get the reward. You can use this Chance Deal once the new version update goes live in the game.

eFootball 2024 Season 6 brings some special players, Match Pass enhancements, and more

eFooball Season 6 is now live (Image via Konami)

eFootball 2024 Season 6 "Bring the Energy, Bring the Noise" went live on April 11, 2024, and will be available till June 6, 2024. The new season arrived with plenty of special player cards in the "Epic: English League Guardians" and "Epic: Spanish League Attackers" packs that created commotion in the community.

The new Match Pass was launched alongside the new Season's launch, bringing many amazing rewards for the players until May 9, 2024.

However, the most exciting update was the two Manager Packs that Konami launched in Season 6. The Guardiola 13-14 and Xabi Alonso 23-24 Manager Packs have divided the community. Check out our article to find out the best choice among these two Manager Packs in eFootball 2024.

