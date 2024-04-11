Season 6 has brought two Manager Packs in eFootball 2024, "Guardiola 13–14" and "Xabi Alonso 23–24," and fans are excited to get their hands on these additions. However, since both packs are available for 500 eFootball Coins, most of the community must choose between them. Therefore, the question arises: Which of these Manager Packs in eFootball 2024 Season 6 is better?

It is hard to choose between these two Manager Packs in eFootball 2024 since both have different tactical styles and boosters. To that end, this article will discuss the pros and cons of these packs and determine the winner.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's point of view.

Which of the two Manager Packs in eFootball 2024 Season 6 is better?

Expand Tweet

The Manager Packs in eFootball 2024 went live on April 11, 2024, at 7:30 PM UTC and will last until July 4, 2024, at 7:29 AM UTC. You must understand your team, the capabilities of your players, and the current game meta when choosing the best Manager Pack in eFootball 2024 Season 6.

You must also analyze the Manager Packs in eFootball 2024, their strengths and weaknesses, before making the decision.

Analyzing Guardiola 13-14 Manager Pack in eFootball

The Guardiola 13-14 Manager Pack is designed for Possession-based gameplay (Image via Konami)

The Guardiola 13-14 Manager Pack is derived from Pep Guardiola's coaching stint at Bayern Munchen in Germany. The pack arrives with a Tight Possession Booster. So, once you buy it, players' Tight Possession rating will increase by one point. It also provides a 100% boost in Experience Points received by five-star players during matches.

However, while the Team Playstyle Proficiency of this Manager Pack for Possession Game is 88 (and 74 for Quick Counter), it is very low for other tactics. Since the ratings for Out Wide tactic go below 70, and Long Ball Counter and Long Ball tactics dip below 40, you must carefully choose players to get the best out of this manager.

Analyzing Xabi Alonso 23-24 Manager Pack

Xabi Alonso 23-24 Manager Pack is for those who like to play Quick Counter (Image via Konami)

Xabi Alonso has enjoyed huge success in his first full season on the coaching circuit, and thus he has been awarded with a Xabi Alonso 23-24 Manager Pack in eFootball 2024 Season 6. This pack boosts the Acceleration rating of players by one point and increases Match Experience Points gained by players under 23 years old by 100%.

The Team Playstyle Proficiency for Quick Counter tactic of this Xabi Alonso 23-24 Manager Pack has 88 ratings, while Possession Game has 72. However, these figures dip even lower than the Guardiola 13–14 Manage Pack in other playstyle tactics. Ratings for Long Ball Counter (35) and Long Ball (28) in the Xabi Alonso 23-24 Manage Pack are well below 40, while the Out Wide (51) tactic is rated just over 50.

Furthermore, you will also have to find top-level U23 players to get Coaching Affinity for your team.

Xabi Alonso 23-24 vs Guardiola 13-14: The ultimate showdown

Xabi Alonso or Pep Guardiola, which of these Manager Packs in eFootball 2024 is better? (Image via Konami)

The analyses of both Manager Packs in eFootball 2024 Season 6 indicate that the Guardiola 13-14 Manager Pack is a better choice.

Some key points that helped us reach the conclusion

While the ratings for the Possession Game ratings of the Guardiola pack and Quick Counter ratings of the Xabi Alonso pack are the same, Guardiola has a better affinity for another playstyle (Quick Counter 74), than Xabi (Possession Game 72).

Unlike Xabi Alonso's 23–24 pack, you won't have to find and recruit young players to get the Coaching Affinity.

Furthermore, since this is a balanced meta in eFootball, where both defensive and attacking aspects of the game have been improved, having a +1 rating in Tight Possession might help you more than a +1 rating in Acceleration.

However, since Quick Counter in eFootball is among the most popular tactics as of writing, the Xabi Alonso 23–24 Manager Pack might serve better to those who adopt that play style.

Follow Sportskeeda for more eFootball 2024-related guides

How to train Ronaldinho G. in eFootball 2024 || get free eFootball coins || Best RBs in eFootball 2024 || Best LBs in eFootball 2024 || Best RWFs in eFootball || Best LWFs in eFootball || What is Position Training in eFootball