How to train Ronaldinho G in eFootball 2024 (Epic: Italian Attackers Pack)

The Epic: Italian Attacker Pack event brought a new Epic Ronaldinho card in eFootball, and if you got him from the draw, you must be looking for the best way to train Ronaldinho G in eFootball 2024. Since the Epic card of the football legend can go up to 103 ratings, having such a card in the AMF position can increase your chances of scoring golazos.

This article suggests a training schedule for your Ronaldinho G AMF card in eFootball 2024.

Train Ronaldinho G in eFootball 2024 to take it to 103 ratings

Here is a complete guide to training Ronaldinho G in eFootball 2024 (Image via Konami)

The recent Ronaldinho G card in eFootball 2024 is among the best cards in the game's recent meta. However, you need to train the card to unlock its true potential. While training requirements may vary for different tactics, the one mentioned below is the best way to achieve maximum rating.

Firstly, find the card in the My Team section and find the Ronaldinho G card to train Ronaldinho G in eFootball 2024 card:

Add four points to the "Aim" icon to increase the Finishing, Set Piece Taking, Curl ratings

Add four points to the "Football" icon to increase the Low Pass, Lofted Pass ratings

Add 11 points to the "Training Cone" icon to increase the Ball Control, Dribbling, and Tight Possession ratings.

Add seven points to the "Football Boots" icon to increase the Speed and Kicking Power ratings

Do note that this guide is based on the assumption that you will use the Brazilian legend in the AMF position. In the current meta, this can be a great way to train Ronaldinho G in eFootball 2024. However, you can also train him to get one of the best LWFs in the game. Here is the best LWF build to train Ronaldinho G in eFootball 2024:

Stats of the Epic Card if you follow the below-mentioned LWF build to train Ronaldinho G in eFootball 2024 (Image via eFootballHUB)

Add four points to the "Aim" icon to increase the Set Piece Taking, Curl, and Finishing ratings.

Add four points to the "Football" icon to increase Passing ratings like Low Pass, and Lofted Pass.

Add 12 points to the "Training Cone" icon to improve the player's Dribbling, Ball Control, and other ratings.

Add eight points to the "Zigzag Line" icon to improve Acceleration and other aspects of the game.

Finally, add eight points to the "Football" icon to increase the player's lower body strength. This improves aspects like Speed and kicking Power.

