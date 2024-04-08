eFootball 2024 Eid al-Fitr Campaign: Schedule, rewards, and more

Konami has released a new eFootball 2024 Eid al-Fitr daily login campaign that has made the community excited. Starting on April 8, 2024, the 14-day campaign presents a chance for the community to win plenty of free eFootball coins, which can be crucial considering some interesting packs are arriving soon in the title like the Manchester United Big Time pack, POTW Worldwide April 11, 2024 pack, and more.

This article brings you all the details regarding the latest eFootball 2024 Eid al-Fitr campaign and more.

eFootball 2024 Eid al-Fitr campaign brings plenty of amazing rewards

Konami has launched a new daily log-in campaign to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, an auspicious occasion for the Muslim community around the world. Starting on April 8, 2024, this latest daily log-in campaign will run for two weeks until April 22, 2024, and the community stands a chance to win up to 200 eFootball coins for free during this time.

Get 100 coins from eFootball 2024 Eid al-Fitr Campaign for free (Image via Konami)

You can get the rewards by logging in daily during the event schedule and can earn 100 eFootball coins throughout the week. The coins will be added to the existing stock.

Here are the rewards:

First day: 20 eFootball coins

20 eFootball coins Second day: 10 eFootball coins

10 eFootball coins Third day: 10 eFootball coins

10 eFootball coins Fourth day: 10 eFootball coins

10 eFootball coins Fifth day: 30 eFootball coins

30 eFootball coins Sixth day: 10 eFootball coins

10 eFootball coins Seventh day: 10 eFootball coins

eFootball 2024 Blue Lock collaboration ending soon

While eFootball 2024 Eid al-Fitr campaign is launching, the Blue Lock x eFootball 2024 collaboration will be ending soon (Image via Konami)

Konami also brought a huge surprise to the football simulation title's community as they announced the eFootball 2024 x Blue Lock collaboration with the new eFootball 2024 v3.4.0 update.

The collaboration event has brought some special player packs, exclusive stripes, Time Attack events like Beat the Clock, and much more. The collaboration event is ending in three days. Thus, you need to act fast to grab every reward from this event by April 11, 2024.

A Big Time Manchester United pack dropped on Monday in eFootball 2024

As predicted by our article, Konami has released a Big Time Manchester United pack in eFootball 2024 on Monday, April 8, 2024. This pack includes amazing booster cards of Right Back A. Wan-Bissaka, DMF Casemiro, C. Eriksen, and more.

The A. Wan-Bissaka card can turn into one of the best Right backs in the game. Besides, the CF A. Martial card also looks impressive.

