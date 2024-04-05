eFootball 2024 leaks hint at upcoming Big Time Manchester United pack

Some of the latest eFootball 2024 leaks hint at a Big Time Manchester United pack this Monday. While the community awaits an official confirmation, these X (@Sapo_Pes and others) posts and YouTube (Bixoy Tech & Gaming) videos from reliable leakers claim this to be confirmed news. Per these leaks, the upcoming Big Time pack of Manchester United consists of highly-rated cards of the English side's top players.

Note: This article is based on rumors and leaks, not official announcements. Please take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Big Time Manchester United pack in eFootball 2024: What do we know so far?

According to reliable leaker @Sapo_Pes, A Big Time Manchester United pack will arrive soon in eFootball (Image via @Sapo_Pes)

Per some reliable leakers of Konami's popular football simulation title, a Big Time Manchester United pack might arrive soon in eFootball.

According to renowned Leaker @Sapo_Pes, who almost accurately predicted the eFootball 2024 POTW Worldwide Pack on April 4, 2024, this pack includes glitter A. Wan-Bissaka card, Casemiro, C. Eriksen, A. Martial, and other highly-rated player cards from Manchester United.

Leaked image of Big Time pack of Manchester United pack in eFootball 2024 (Image via Bixoy Tech & Gaming)

Here are the Base, Max, and Boosted Ratings of some of these cards are discussed below.

S. McTominay: Scott McTominay's DMF card can easily become one of the best DMF cards in eFootball 2024. This 81-rated DMF card in the Big Time Manchester United Pack can go up to Max 93 ratings after training, and 96 ratings after using Boosters.

Big Time player ratings in the rumored Big Time pack in eFootball

Leak suggests the Big Time Casemiro card in the rumored Manchester United pack (Image via Bixoy Tech & Gaming)

The ratings of the Big Time player cards in the rumored Big Time pack, as per leaker @pro_efootballTG, are:

A. Martial: Manchester United's current one-of-the best CF has grabbed a 84-rated Big Time card which can go up to 97 ratings upon training, and 100 ratings after using Boosters.

Manchester United's current one-of-the best CF has grabbed a 84-rated Big Time card which can go up to 97 ratings upon training, and 100 ratings after using Boosters. C. Eriksen: Per the rumors this Denmark International will also have a 84-rated Big Time DMF card in eFootball 2024 that can go up to 97 ratings upon training and 100 ratings after using Boosters.

Per the rumors this Denmark International will also have a 84-rated Big Time DMF card in eFootball 2024 that can go up to 97 ratings upon training and 100 ratings after using Boosters. A. Wan-Bissaka: The 84-rated RB card of A. Wan-Bissaka can go up to 97 ratings upon training, and 100 ratings after using Boosters.

The 84-rated RB card of A. Wan-Bissaka can go up to 97 ratings upon training, and 100 ratings after using Boosters. Casemiro: The 85-rated DMF card of the Brazil international can go up to 98 ratings upon training and 100 ratings after using Boosters.

When will the Big Time Manchester United pack arrive in eFootball?

Per the rumors circulating in the community, the next Big Time Manchester United pack will arrive on Monday, April 8, 2024.

