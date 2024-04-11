New Manager Packs in eFootball 2024 Season 6: Schedule, content, and more

Konami has dropped two new Manager Packs in eFootball 2024 Season 6, grabbing the attention of the community. The new update has brought plenty of amazing inclusions, like Epic: English League Guardians pack, an updated Match Pass, and more. However, getting new managers for both Possession Game and Quick Counter tactics has excited the community.

This article will explain everything you need to know about the two new Manager Packs in eFootball 2024 Season 6.

Manager Packs in eFootball 2024 Season 6: Schedule and cost

The newly introduced Manager Packs in eFootball 2024 Season 6 have brought a "Guardiola 13-14" and a "Xabi Alonso 23-24" pack. These will be available in the game from April 11, 2024, at 7:30 AM UTC to July 4, 2024, at 7:29 AM UTC.

Both the Manager Packs in eFootball 2024 Season 6 cost 500 eFootball Coins. Since you can grab much currency for free from the Eid al-Fitr celebration event, it should not be difficult to collect any of these Manager Packs.

Guardiola 13-14 Manager Pack in eFootball 2024 Season 6

Guardiola 13-14 Manager Pack has amazing booster (Image via Konami)

The Guardiola 13-14 Manager Pack in eFootball 2024 Season 6 arrives with the "Tight Possession" Booster, and it also brings 10 Exp. 4000 Training Programs.

The new Manager Pack has an 88 rating in Possession Gaming and also has an affinity with the Star Players. Once he becomes the coach of your team, the footballer's Tight Possession stat will get a +1 boost.

Xabi Alonso 23-24 Manager Pack in eFootball 2024 Season 6

The eFootball community is absolutely ecstatic about the new Xabi Alonso Manager Pack in eFootball 2024 Season 6. While bias might be playing a pivotal role behind this excitement due to coach Alonso's performance with the current Bayer Leverkusen side, the Manager Pack's familiarity with Quick Counter tactic in eFootball can also be a reason.

This pack also brings 10 Exp. 4000 Training Programs along with the Acceleration Booster, which will increase footballers' Acceleration stat. Xabi Alonso also has an 88 rating in Quick Counter.

There is also another Manager Pack of Zico 2006 in eFootball 2024, first released in February 1, 2024. This Manager Pack has an 83 rating and with a Dribbling booster and 10 Exp. 4000 Training Points.

