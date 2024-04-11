eFootball 2024 Season 6 update: Schedule, new player cards, and more

Konami has announced a new season for their football simulator, called eFootball 2024 Season 6 "Bring the Energy, Bring the Noise." The arrival of the new season following the eFootball 2024 version 3.4.0 update's launch, which brought new Position Training and more features to the game, has raised the players' excitement.

As the update launches on April 11, 2024, this article brings everything you need to know about the eFootball 2024 Season 6 "Bring the Energy, Bring the Noise" update.

eFootball 2024 Season 6 update: Launch date and schedule

As mentioned, the eFootball 2024 Season 6 update will arrive on April 11, 2024, at 2:00 AM UTC, and will continue until June 6. 2024, at 1:59 AM UTC.

Per the official website, this latest "Bring the Energy, Bring the Noise" update brings new special player packs, Manager Packs, and much more.

New special player list in eFootball 2024 Season 6 update

New Epic Players arriving with the new update (Image via Konami)

J. Saviola, P. Lahm, D. Albertini, and other players with brilliant accolades in the domestic leagues will appear in the game.

The website also mentions that for highlight players who can be signed using Nominating Contracts, you should look for utility players of various positions and roles. Check out each Special Player List for more information.

Konami has also launched an Epic: English League Guardians pack that includes special cards of some of the best defenders in eFootball 2024. These cards reflect a standout performance they put out during a specific season during their career. These cards will also include boosters to enhance some of the player's stats.

New Match Pass updates in eFootball 2024 Season 6

Bolster your winning chances with the Match Pass (Image via Konami)

Konami has also announced updates on the Match Pass in eFootball 2024. Other than the Regular Match Passes that are available for free, you can buy Value Match Pass and Premium Match Pass using eFootball coins. You can complete matches to earn more rewards to bolster your winning chances.

The website states the Match Pass event will last from April 11, 2024, 2:00 AM UTC to May 9, 2024, 1:59 UTC.

The latest eFootball 2024 Season 6 update brings new Manager Packs

Two new manager Packs arrive with the Season 6 update (Image via Konami || Reddit/r/pesmobile)

Konami has finally decided to bring two new Manager Packs called "Guardiola 13-14" and "Xabi Alonso 23-24," Both packs include Boosters and Training Programs. Per current information, the manager packs will have 10 4,000 Training Programs that will help you Train your players further.

After the recent eFootball 2024 v3.4.0 update, players are hopeful about the new season in eFootball.

