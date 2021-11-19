When will the Fall Guys Season 6 release date be announced?

Fall Guys Season 6 is on its way and players are itching to get back to the game show-style battle royale.
The seasons of Fall Guys last quite some time, but fans can finally look forward to Season 6. It is sure to bring some new modes, cosmetics, and fun for those jumping in after it launches.
As of right now, there is no exact release date. That is because Mediatonic is throwing a huge event to announce it. Fall Guys Season 6's release date will be revealed on November 23, 2021.
Fall Guys Season 6 release date announcement
Falls Guys will host a livestream on November 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET. It will be known as Big Streamus 2: The Dabbening, and will be a stream focused on the future of the game.
Tons of information about Season 6 will be provided. Trailers, interviews about the season, and the release date will all be delivered through Big Streamus 2: The Dabbening.
A blog post detailing more information coming to Fall Guys Season 6, also revealed the title's cross-platform progression. Epic Games accounts will now be needed, and when linked, players can take their Fall Guys locker with them on any platform.
It will also allow PC users to have custom names rather than the generic automated ones seen as of late. Season 6 will also bring Lobbies and Friends Lists to Fall Guys.
All of that should be part of the discussion during Big Streamus 2: The Dabbening. No doubt, this is an exciting time to get back into Fall Guys as information regarding Season 6 is released.
Looking at the promotional image in the first tweet, a few teasers for Season 6 are as clear as day. There are several outfits, such as a strongman, a seal, and perhaps a ringmaster.
As well, players can see hot air balloons, a potential slip-n-slide style course, and a big top circus tent in the background. Whenever Fall Guys Season 6 is released, there may be a circus theme to come with it.