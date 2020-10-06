Recently, we have seen two Online multiplayer games with similar graphics, and almost outdated gameplay, become two of the most popular games worldwide. Among Us has seen a sudden rise in interest after being released in 2018. On the other hand, Fall Guys was released in August 2020, and in a small period of time, emerged as the next big Battle Royale game.

Fall Guys involves a group of upto 60 players who have to participate in various mini-games until we have a last ‘jellybean’ standing. Unlike most battle royale games, Fall Guys is not violent, and is a fun to play, easy to understand game. Recently however, quite a few content creators and gamers have criticized the game and its various unique aspects.

Image Credits: Essentially Sports

The rise and fall of Fall Guys

First and foremost, quite a few players have talked about how Fall Guys has been developed by Mediatonic, but only made it out because of the investment by Devolver Digital. The game might have seen a huge initial interest from gamers and streamers alike, but has since then fizzled out.

Currently, Fall Guys is the 23rd most watched game on Twitch, which is a comprehensive fall when you consider that the game was in the top-3, just a few weeks ago. While the concept and overall gameplay is unique, there does not seem to be enough to keep the gamers hooked for long periods of time.

Image Credits: Twitch Tracker

Quite a few content creators have already shed light on the lack of ‘longevity’ that Fall Guys has offered. Further, while both Among Us and Fall Guys have quite a few similarities, it appears as though more people prefer Among Us over Fall Guys. In Among Us, there are unlimited possibilities with respect to in-game events.

Each match pits players against each other, while Fall guys is more straightforward, and is basically the same thing over and over again. Among Us offers more in terms of gameplay and opens up more possibilities for streamers as well. The game has seen a plethora of crossovers and collaborations, to the extent where Fall Guys has simply not been able to keep up.

Fall Guys has not been able to keep up with Among Us

While there are still a huge number of people who play the game, it appears as though Fall Guys will not be reaching the massive heights that it initially promised.