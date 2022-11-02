When will the FIFA 23 World Cup update be available? All confirmed features, game modes, and more

EA Sports has made some big announcements about the upcoming FIFA 23 World Cup update in a deep-dive trailer.

Released last night, the trailer confirmed several rumors that have been doing the rounds in the last few weeks. Players now have an official release window for the update, and some important reveals have been made about the upcoming new content.

Players can start downloading the World Cup update on November 9, 2022, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. According to EA Sports, players will be able to experience "the pinnacle of international football on EA SPORTS FIFA Mobile" on November 8, 2022.

Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of speculation about EA Sports' World Cup offerings. Some of the rumors stemmed from the fact that FIFA 18 received a free DLC when the mega football event went live that year.

This time, the developers are focused on expanding the experience for players. A separate mode will be released in-game, and the Ultimate Team will also be provided with a significant expansion.

FIFA 23 World Cup update goes live quite soon, bringing new game modes with additional promos

There have been some interesting rumors that hinted at FIFA 23 getting a FUT World Cup mode. An earlier glitch also led to speculation that this year's launch will have a dedicated game mode separate from Ultimate Team. Last night's deep-dive trailer confirmed the latter and shut down the former.

The FIFA 23 World Cup update will bring a new game mode that will allow players to take a nation of their choice to ultimate glory. They will be able to play the entire tournament against AI opponents and enjoy the customized matchday experience that EA Sports has developed.

Fans can play as any qualified nation and battle against other players. If a full tournament is too much, they can also try out the H2H matches. Custom tournaments can also be created if players want to play with a different nation.

Aside from all the qualified countries, the FIFA 23 World Cup update will also feature 15 additional nations that can be used to replace any of the existing ones.

Additionally, there will be a live tournament where players can enjoy real-life fixtures. They can play matches in real time, take on customized scenarios, and write their own version of history.

Only some new content surrounding the World Cup will be embedded with the Ultimate Team mode. EA Sports has opted not to go with a game mode separate from Ultimate Team, allowing players to merge the World Cup update with their existing FIFA 23 squads.

Last night also revealed six new card designs that will be themed around the different promos set to come. This doesn't include the already-confirmed FUT World Cup Heroes, which will be released on November 11, 2022. Moreover, players can also enjoy a swaps program to earn more rewards.

EA Sports will introduce special objectives and SBCs with the FIFA 23 World Cup update. The FUT World Cup Heroes cards could also be included.

Permanent campaign cards will also be launched with the FIFA 23 World Cup update and will likely come in the form of a promo.

Additionally, players can decorate their in-game stadiums with customized tifos, flags, and kits belonging to all the nations in the tournament.

The exact dates for the new content are yet to be announced, but players can expect them to arrive systematically over the next month and a half.

