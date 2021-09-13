When will Genshin Impact release Aloy for PC and Mobile users?

Genshin Impact released Aloy for PlayStation users in the 2.1 update. The protagonist of hit PlayStation title Horizon Zero Dawn arrived in miHoYo's action-RPG as a free five-star character.

Aloy certainly lived up to the expectations of the players, and proved to be highly beneficial during combat. The PlayStation community devised several ways to build her as a support/main DPS character.

"The hunter named Aloy had many identities in her original world..."



Oh, it would be too boring if I started the story like that~! After all, I'm not a rigid old man, am I?



Leave it to me to study this nimble girl from another world!https://t.co/mzg0yyDHM1#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) September 2, 2021

Here's when Mobile and PC Genshin Impact players will be able to unlock Aloy as well.

Genshin Impact will release Aloy for PC and Mobile platforms in October

Genshin Impact has released Aloy in two phases for the players:

Phase 1

After the Version 2.1 update- Start of Version 2.2 Update Maintenance (October 13, 2021).

Phase 1 is available to PlayStation users (PS4 and PS5) exclusively. Before the maintenance for patch 2.2 begins in October, they can simply log in and avail the free character via mail.

The only way for players on other platforms to get Aloy in September is to cross-save. Someone trustworthy can run Genshin Impact on a PlayStation console with their credentials.

Phase 2

After the Version 2.2 Update – Start of Version 2.3 Update Maintenance (November 24, 2021)

This is the phase where Mobile and PC players will be able to unlock Aloy for free. They will have to log in between October 13 and November 24, and she will be accessible via the in-game mail.

Aloy is a free five-star character in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

November 24 will be the final date for Mobile and PC players to unlock Aloy in Genshin Impact. Although the Cryo five-star character has constellations, the developers haven't revealed the procedure to unlock them yet.

How good is Aloy in Genshin Impact?

Mobile and PC players won't be able to unlock Aloy's signature weapon, the Predator Bow, as it is exclusive to PlayStation. Regardless, there are many ways to build her as a lethal DPS character.

Aloy can constantly hit enemies with Cryo, implying that players can rely on her for reactions such as Superconduct, Melt, and Frozen. Her weapons and artifacts should enhance her ATK and Cryo stats. Accordingly, it is recommended to use Rust and four-piece Blizzard Strayer artifacts set with Aloy.

Genshin Impact is a gacha game, and free rewards like Aloy are always a delight for the players. Even though Mobile and PC players will receive the character late, they can already farm the required ascension and talent level up materials for her.

