When will Genshin Impact servers be back online? 3.8 patch release date

Genshin Impact is ready to launch the highly anticipated version 3.8 update. The upcoming patch is officially scheduled to launch at 11 am (UTC+8) on July 05, 2023, only a few hours from now. Recent announcements have revealed details about the upcoming summer event, a new limited-time map, and new banners, to name a few.

While some players will likely be acquainted with the new version update and its server maintenance system, those unaware should know that the developers schedule update maintenance before releasing new patches.

This article details everything Genshin Impact players need to learn about the 3.8 server maintenance, downtime, and update release date.

Genshin Impact 3.8 maintenance schedule and downtime

Official announcements from Genshin Impact have revealed details about the "Summer Secret Paradise" version 3.8 update maintenance schedule. The server maintenance is carried out by the developers to ensure players have a seamless experience with zero to little bugs and glitches. Based on the official notice, version 3.8 update maintenance will start at 6 am (UTC+8) on July 05, 2023.

Any player logged in during this time will be kicked out as the server undergoes maintenance. Access to game accounts is restricted, and players will have to wait for the server maintenance to end.

The new version 3.8 update will also go live when the update maintenance ends on the same day at 11 am (UTC+8). Players can refer to the list below that shows all relevant timezones and when the servers will go live:

American timezones (July 04, 2023)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 pm

7:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 pm

8:00 pm Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 pm

9:00 pm Central Daylight Time: 10:00 pm

10:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 pm

European timezones (July 05, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 4:00 am

4:00 am Central European Summer Time: 5:00 am

5:00 am Eastern European Summer Time: 6:00 am

Asian timezones (July 05, 2023)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm Korea Standard Time: 12:00 pm

Genshin Impact will compensate players for the inconvenience during the five-hour downtime. Players can expect to receive around 600 Primogems free, sent directly to their in-game mailbox, which should be claimed before they expire.

Genshin Impact officials have enabled the Pre-Installation function

Genshin Impact officials enabled the Pre-Installation function before the release of the patch 3.8 update. This is a useful function that is only activated a few days before the arrival of a new patch. Players on PC and mobile can use this to download large game files in advance, significantly decreasing the installation time when the new update rolls out.

Note that this function will stay active even after the server maintenance begins.

