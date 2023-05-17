When will Genshin Impact servers go down for the 3.7 update: Maintenance and roll-out time

Genshin Impact officials are prepared to launch their latest version 3.7 update. Based on the recent live stream, players already know the new patch will contain novel content, characters, and rerun banners. Before the new version can roll out, the servers plan to undergo maintenance updates to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for players.

In this article, we'll talk about when Genshin Impact servers will go down for the 3.7 update, including the maintenance start time and server downtime. A global countdown has also been added to help players track the aforementioned.

Genshin Impact: Version 3.7 maintenance schedule and patch roll-out time

Genshin Impact will launch its upcoming version 3.7 update based on a current banner schedule. Although HoYoverse officials have yet to release any announcements, the new patch is expected to launch on May 23, 2023. Before releasing any new version, developers always run server maintenance updates.

From previous updates, players can anticipate that 3.7 server maintenance will start at 6 am (UTC-4) on May 23, 2023. During this time, all the servers will shut down, and players cannot access their accounts in Genshin Impact. The downtime can last approximately five hours, if not more. This situation can inconvenience some who will likely miss out on their daily commissions or some opportunity and lose precious Primogems.

To compensate players for the inconvenience, HoYoverse officials usually hand out a minimum of 300 Primogems for free. These free Primogems are sent directly to players' in-game mailbox and must be claimed within 30 days, or they will expire.

Here is a global countdown players can follow to track the beginning of server maintenance in Genshin Impact. Remember that this countdown is based on previous records and can be considered accurate unless officials change their usual release time.

Genshin Impact 3.7 update release time

Once the server maintenance is complete, the officials will roll out the 3.7 update. Since there are no official announcements that disclose the release time, players can make a calculated guess based on the previous version releases and the current banner schedule. Therefore, the patch 3.7 update can be expected to launch at 11 am (UTC-4) on May 24, 2023.

Here are some relevant time zones and when the new patch may release there.

American Timezones (May 23, 2023)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5 pm

5 pm Alaska Daylight Time: 7 pm

7 pm Pacific Daylight Time: 8 pm

8 pm Mountain Daylight Time: 9 pm

9 pm Central Daylight Time: 10 pm

10 pm Eastern Daylight Time: 10 pm

European Timezones (May 24, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 4 am

4 am Central European Summer Time: 5 am

5 am Eastern European Summer Time: 6 am

Asian Timezones (May 24, 2023)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time : 11 am

: 11 am Philippine Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Japanese Standard Time: 12 am

12 am Korea Standard Time: 12 am

Keep in mind HoYoverse officials are strict with their schedules and are always punctual. Therefore, there is a high chance that the release time in the above list may be accurate.

Poll : 0 votes