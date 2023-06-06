When will Honkai Star Rail maintenance end? (June 7)

Honkai Star Rail’s server maintenance has begun, shaping the way for the 1.1 updates to go live in the game. The latest downtime was scheduled by miHoYo previously, who had announced all the important details on social media. This information has allowed the community to plan and know when fresh content will be available.

Version 1.1 is the first major update of Honkai Star Rail, with patch highlights already announced by miHoYo. The update focuses on new characters like Silver Wolf and Luocha, who can now be added to squads. Moreover, there are plenty of new events and quests for players to enjoy and get rewards. However, none can be completed until this Honkai Star Rail server maintenance is over.

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 update maintenance ending time

The latest server maintenance has begun as per the released schedule. miHoYo had published the details in an earlier tweet from the game’s official Twitter account. It was mentioned previously that maintenance would begin at 6 am (UTC +8) on June 7, and the routine has been followed to the word.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Version 1.1 Update and Maintenance Notice



■ Update Time

Begins at 2023/06/07 06:00:00(UTC+8). The update will take approximately 5 hours.



■ Compensation Details

Server Maintenance Compensation

Based on the same information, the server maintenance will be a five-hour affair. It’s worth noting that there’s no news of a delay as of writing, but there could be one due to unforeseen circumstances. If the maintenance ends on time, players in the United States will have to wait till 8 pm PST/11 pm EST (June 6). Those in Europe can log back into Honkai Star Rail at 5 am Central European Time. Meanwhile, Indian gamers can access all the new content from 8:30 am onwards.

Readers are advised to follow the game’s official Twitter accounts and Sportskeeda for all the latest updates. It’s worth noting that the existing schedule might get changed due to unforeseen circumstances. In such scenarios, the maintenance times will be extended.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

> Retrieving [Contract Zero] remotely

> Loading info...

> [==================================>] 100% Loading finished

$ System: The info is as follows

Contract Zero: Boosted Drop Rate for the Limited 5-star character Silver Wolf (The Nihility: Quantum)



The new update brings a fresh highlight banner starring Silver Wolf. Her entry also marks an expansion of the existing game modes and limited-time events. Players can grind these quests for valuable in-game rewards, including Stellar Jades.

