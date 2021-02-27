When will Hu Tao's banner arrive in Genshin Impact? Post-teaser release predictions

Despite countless efforts from Genshin Impact to keep unreleased content a secret, the community has managed to get peeks at the exclusive upcoming content via leaks about Hu Tao.

Thanks to these leaks, the community formed huge fan pages and groups for Hu Tao, even though she has not been released. Finally, after all the rumors and speculations, miHoYo revealed the teaser for her introduction in the 1.4 update.

As the official formalities are going on, it's only a matter of time until she appears in-game.

Hu Tao ‧ 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor



Liyue Harbor's "Versemonger of the Darkest Alleys"



She walks the line between life and death, shouldering responsibilities unknown to most mortals.



Be careful around Hu Tao, lest she leads you by the nose!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/rN8LpjybGd — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 27, 2021

When can we expect Hu Tao's banner to arrive in Genshin Impact?

According to speculations, Hu Tao's banner will be arriving in Genshin Impact on March 3rd.

Travelers \ (^ o ^) / ~

Today, we'd like to introduce to you the 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor — Hu Tao.



See full details >>>https://t.co/OzLmv2AlCZ#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/wImbR8YQl6 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 27, 2021

Genshin Impact announced the voice artist and characters teaser for Hu Tao today, i.e., February 27th.

That being said, there has been no confirmation regarding her banner's arrival and the 4-star characters featured in it. However, miHoYo had mentioned a mysterious character as part of the 1.3 update in the past.

The official statement said, "More character event wishes to follow during version 1.3," which can be found here, in the "Rate-Boosted Characters" section.

Keqing banner expires on March 2nd (Image via miHoYo)

The Weapons banner featuring Staff of Homa continues till March 16th (Image via miHoYo)

The current character banner featuring the 5-star character, "Keqing (Electro)," expires on March of at 13:59. But surprisingly, the weapon banner featuring Hu Tao's signature polearm, "Staff of Homa," will continue till March 16th.

Considering this information, it can be assumed that Hu Tao will feature in the character banner starting March 3rd, after the Keqing banner vanishes. It should last till March 16th, until the weapon banner vanishes from the game.

