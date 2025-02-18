When will Iansan banner go live in Genshin Impact?

HoYoverse has finally confirmed that Iansan will debut as a playable character in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.5 update via drip marketing. She belongs to the Collective of Plenty tribe and is one of the six heroes of Natlan. Considering fans have been waiting for her release ever since she was teased way back in 2020, many will interested to learn more details about her release.

Ad

This article provides the potential release dates and times of Iansan in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on speculation inferred from past trends.

Genshin Impact 5.5: Iansan release countdown and details

The latest drip marketing campaign confirmed Iansan to be one of the new Electro characters debuting in Genshin Impact 5.5. Leaks suggest she is a 4-star unit wielding a Polearm. Based on this, Iansan is expected to appear as a rate-up character on the limited-time character banners available during either the first or second half of the update.

Ad

Trending

Here are the potential release dates and timings for Iansan's release depending on when she is released:

Version 5.5 Phase 1

According to the ongoing Natlan update schedule, the 5.5 update is set to go live on March 26, 2025, at 11 am (UTC +8). If Iansan is featured during the first half of the update, her banner will become available to players worldwide as soon as the upcoming patch is released. Below is a countdown reflecting the remaining time for it:

Ad

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Iansan ascension materials

Version 5.5 Phase 2

If Iansan is introduced during the second half of the 5.5 update, her release timings would vary based on the different servers. She will first be introduced on the Asia server on April 15, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC +8). Here is a countdown for it:

Ad

Following Asia, Iansan will be released on the Europe server on April 15, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC +1). Let's look at the countdown:

Ad

Lastly, the Phase 2 banners will be released on the American server on April 15, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC -5). The following countdown reflects the time left:

Ad

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.