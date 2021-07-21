When is Inazuma coming out in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact 2.0 is coming in just a couple of hours, and players will finally be able to enter Inazuma. The region has been heavily teased and players have been anticipating it for months ever since the release of Genshin Impact.

Inazuma will be released after the Genshin Impact 2.0 update on July 21, at 11:00 (UTC +8). Players will only need to wait through the maintenance that will begin at 06:00:00 (UTC+8) and it is expected to last 5 hours. Once the maintenance period ends, users will be free to begin their journey to Inazuma.

Genshin Impact 2.0: When does Inazuma come out

Dear Travelers,

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible #GenshinImpact experience, we will soon begin performing update maintenance.



〓Update Schedule〓

2021/07/21 06:00:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



View details here:https://t.co/nhuO54g88w pic.twitter.com/2EZj44EA8Q — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 19, 2021

Genshin Impact players have long been awaiting the release of Inazuma, and it is finally just hours away. They only need to wait through this final maintenance for the release of Inazuma to be able to explore the land of Electro after months of waiting.

This upcoming maintenance will begin at will begin at 06:00:00 (UTC+8), and players are expected to have to wait 5 hours until it ends. This maintenance should end at these times for players:

Genshin Impact 2.0 release time in EST: 11 PM

Genshin Impact 2.0 release time in PST: 8 PM

Genshin Impact 2.0 release time in BST: 4 AM

Genshin Impact 2.0 release time in CST: 11 AM

Genshin Impact 2.0 release time in IST: 8:30 AM

What can players expect in Inazuma:

Players will be able to experience new game mechanics, battle new enemies, and wish for new characters like Ayaka Kamisato. This mysterious land will also bring them new quests to complete and puzzles to unlock and solve.

Players will have a ton to do once Inazuma launches in Genshin Impact 2.0.

Version 2.0 Events Preview - Phase I



Hello, Travelers~

In addition to launching #Inazuma in Version 2.0, we've also lined up tons of exciting events for you. #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ZDOqJiyVvq — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 19, 2021

With many upcoming events and character banners, players definitely won't be bored as they journey through this new region, and with many rewards to find, they will want to scour the land as they explore Inazuma for the first time.

Genshin Impact 2.0 will bring the release of Inazuma, and players are very close to being able to enter the newest region in Teyvat. They only have to wait a few more hours until the maintenance ends, as this is the last barrier between players and the launch of Inazuma.

