When will PUBG Mobile 2.2 update be available on Android and iOS?

Based on Tencent's statistics, every PUBG Mobile update in 2022 was a massive success. On that note, the recent conclusion of the 2.1 update has made way for the release of the highly anticipated 2.2 September update.

The arrival of this latest update marks the end of the month-long beta testing phase. It is currently set to bring along new features that are sure to change the game's dynamics. The update will be released across all platforms shortly and will allow players to obtain exciting rewards.

When can iOS and Android device users get to experience the new PUBG Mobile 2.2 update?

Officials from Tencent Games recently went to PUBG Mobile's primary Discord server to announce the release of the latest 2.2 update. The release date and time were clearly mentioned in this announcement.

A screenshot showing the official announcement of PUBG Mobile's 2.2 update (Image via Discord)

As stated in the post, the 2.2 update has already begun rolling out on September 13 at 07:00 (UTC + 0). However, the update will only be available from September 15 at different timings on different platforms.

Here's an overview of the date and time of completion of the latest 2.2 update's global release:

Apple App Store - September 15 at 11:00 (UTC + 0)

APK on the official website - September 15 at 01:45 (UTC + 0)

Google Play Store - September 15 at 04.00 (UTC + 0)

The upcoming September update will have a size of 681 MB on Android devices and 1.91 GB on iOS devices. Since in-game servers will not be offline during the maintenance period, gamers can update the title and dive into it immediately.

Users around the globe who successfully install the latest 2.2 update will obtain the following free rewards:

3000 BP (Battle Points)

100 AG (Ace Gold)

Magical Night Helmet (3h)

List of notable features in the latest 2.2 update in PUBG Mobile

Similar to other major updates in the game, the latest 2.2 update has many features to improve the gaming experience for players.

Here's a look at some of the notable features that PUBG Mobile players can experience in the latest 2.2 update:

New 1x1 map - Nusa (along with Lift, Zipline, New weapon — NS2000 Shotgun, Special Recall, and many other features). A new two-seater vehicle, Quad, favorable for traversing bumpy areas, will also be added. Erangel update - New weather (Rainbow), re-introduction of Mountain bike along with new bike parking system, Flash Shop, structural updates in some regions (like Mylta Power, Pochinki, Ferry Pier, and Hospital), Targeted Supply Chest, and Working Gas Station. New Halloween mode, together with a Halloween theme. UI upgrade. New game mode - Gear Front. New crossbow (can repair ziplines with ropes as well as burn huts with fire arrows). New European themed locality - Strange town (theme mode in Ranked Erangel). Voice-to-text in-match chat. Changes to guns DMRs like SKS and Mini 14 and improvements in air-drop guns like AUG A3 and MK14. Knockout effect. New merit system. Month 15 Royale Pass. Cycle 3 Season 8.

With the Halloween mode finally returning after a hiatus of two years, many veteran players are expected to make a comeback.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Indian gamers must refrain from playing the title.

