When will PUBG Mobile 2.7 update be available on Android and iOS?

PUBG Mobile developers at Tencent Games are releasing a version 2.7 update for the battle royale title. The collaboration with Dragon Ball Super is the major highlight of this latest update. It’s a delightful feast for Dragon Ball fans, featuring new Dragon Ball Super modes and an anime-style map where players can play as their favorite characters.

The update also introduces a new assault rifle, World of Wonder gameplay improvements, and more. Users downloading the update from July 11, 2023, to July 20, 2023, will get rewards such as 3,000 BP, 1000 AG, and a 3D DJ Vibe Helmet.

PUBG Mobile 2.7 update releases globally on July 13 for Android and iOS devices

PUBG Mobile version 2.7 update started rolling out on July 11 in selected regions and will be available globally on July 13, 2023. The update on Google Play Store will be released in four phases, whereas iOS users can download the entire apk file on July 13, 2023, at 01:30 GMT. Below is the exact date and time for the update release on Google Play Store:

On July 12, 2023, at 06:00 GMT: 30% of the whole update

On July 12, 2023, at 10:00 GMT: 50% of the entire update

On July 13, 2023, at 02:00 GMT: 70% of the whole update

On July 13, 2023, at 04:00 GMT: 100%

The latest update file for Android devices amounts to 783 MB, whereas the file size for iOS devices is 2.14 GB. Players can download the apk file from their device’s respective app stores or the title’s official website.

Some Outstanding features in PUBG Mobile 2.7 update

It goes without saying that the most outstanding feature of the latest patch is the collaboration with the Dragon Ball franchise. As a part of the collaboration, a Dragon Ball Super-themed mode will be available on Sanhok, Erangel, and Livik. Players can summon Shenron, the wish-granting dragon, by collecting seven Dragon Balls. Shenron grants buffs to summoners at the Shenron Summoning Altar in PUBG Mobile.

The event also features iconic skills from the franchise, such as Buku-jutsu, Kamehameha, Senzu Bean, Dragon Radar, and Hoipoi Capsule. Players can also collect supplies from several landmarks from the franchise, including Kame House, Tenkaichi Budokai, and Karin Tower.

The gravitating content from this latest update is Dragon Ball Super Battle Royale mode, which features a new anime-style map with dimensions 1.6 × 1.6. Players can select legendary heroes, including Son Goku, Vegeta, Ultimate Gohan, Piccolo, and Frieza. Each character has its standard and charged attacks with unique special skills.

This latest version allows players to collect special gameplay items from the franchise with unique purposes. Ki is scattered around the new map, which performs Kidan attacks. Two types of materials - Spirit Crystlets and Spirit Crystals are available for players to upgrade their Ki prowess.

Buku and Smoke Capsules enable flying and unleashing smoke that blinds enemies. They are also littered across the map in this battle royale title. Moreover, players can search for new types of armor that grant additional health. In addition to these exciting events, PUBG Mobile debuts a new Assault Rifle, ACE32, that fires 7.62mm ammunition in this update.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, PUBG Mobile is blocked in India. Indian audience is advised not to play the battle royale title. Instead, they may use BGMI, Krafton’s IP specifically for the Indian market.

