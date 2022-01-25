When will the Samurai event "Fracture: Tenrai" return next to Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite runs several events routinely to keep the multiplayer engaging and lively and the Fracture: Tenrai event is one of them.

With the multiplayer mode completely free, the game has seen a huge influx of players. These include Halo veterans and beginners who have poured their love and time into the latest installment of the iconic series. However, keeping the players engaged is also an important job for the developers.

Halo @Halo



aka.ms/HaloTenraiLaun… We hope you kept your blades sharp, Spartans. The Fracture: Tenrai event officially returns to #HaloInfinite today! Dive in, check out the updated Event Pass, and outfit your Yoroi appropriately. We hope you kept your blades sharp, Spartans. The Fracture: Tenrai event officially returns to #HaloInfinite today! Dive in, check out the updated Event Pass, and outfit your Yoroi appropriately.📰 aka.ms/HaloTenraiLaun… https://t.co/bXZ0lPteZw

There have been complaints from the community regarding the repetitiveness of some events. In response, 343 Industries launched the Fracture: Tenrai event which carries on for the duration of a week.

Fracture: Tenrai event had no shortage of controversies in its first run with the way awards were given out. But with that in the past, players can obtain several great rewards by playing and progressing through the missions.

Halo Infinite players can play the next Fracture: Tenrai event in February

It's to be remembered that each run of the Facture: Tenrai event has so far lasted for a week. These are timed events and can't be accessed outside their available windows. As per the current schedule, the next Fracture: Tenrai event in Halo Infinite will start on February 1.

The event will be a week-long saga and will end on February 7. It will most likely start at the usual weekly challenge reset time, which is 5 PM GMT/9 AM PST. With some time still left, 343 Industries hasn't revealed the items available in the event, but players should expect to have several customization items to be earned.

Every Fracture: Tenrai event comes with its own event pass which runs parallelly along with the seasonal pass. There is a challenge pool specifically made for the event. These challenges can be found in the weekly challenges and are easily identifiable due to the red strips on them.

Also Read Article Continues below

There will be six Fracture: Tenrai events planned as part of Season 1 of Halo Infinite. There are 30 tiers of armor, weapons, and bonus XP to be unlocked by grinding through. Players are not allowed to fast-track their progression by skipping a mission. However, challenge swaps are usable on certain challenges that might be too tricky for a player.

Edited by Saman