Undawn, Tencent’s new MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game), will release next month on June 15, 2023. An open-world shooter title set four years after a global disaster, it promises to revolutionize the survival genre. Developed by Tencent Games and Lightspeed & Quantum, the free-to-play game invites players to join the group of survivors.

You will be a part of the Raven Squad, one of the factions among many others in the game. Undawn promises a wide variety of characters, weapons, gear, settlements, and more. You have to team up and fight different adversaries for survival.

Undawn release on Android and iOS: What we know so far

Level Infinite and Lightspeed Studios have announced June 15, 2023, as the official release date for Undawn on iOS and Android mobile devices. The game was launched in China on February 23, 2023.

Tencent began the closed beta last month on April 6 for Android and PC gamers. Pre-registration is now live. You can visit the respective digital storefronts for Android and iOS to pre-register for the game and get your hands on some in-game rewards, resources, and more.

Will Smith features as Trey Jones in the game to guide players

Daniel Ahmad @ZhugeEX Tencent is working with Will Smith for the marketing promotion of Undawn, its new open world survival game.



This is developed by Tencent's Lightspeed Studio as a AAA cross platform game (PC / Mobile) built on Unreal Engine 4.



Tencent has confirmed Hollywood star Will Smith's role as Trey Jones in the game. Jones is expected to take after Smith's zombie-killing survival hero character from the movie I Am Legend. As per sources, he will help players navigate the post-apocalyptic world.

Undawn features both PvP and PvE gameplay

In the zombie-infested, post-apocalyptic world of the game, players will have to fight for even basic resources. With options for both PvP and PvE gameplay, the co-op MMORPG action title will require players to battle zombies as well as other human opponents. Hunting for resources and fighting enemies as well as the army of the undead are mandatory for survival.

You have to trade resources, find shelter, and come up with strategies to protect yourself and your team. Explore the map to learn more about all the areas. It is important that you monitor your health regularly and maintain a solid arsenal if you want to thrive in combat. Rebuilding a world after destruction is no easy feat, but feel free to unleash your creativity.

Tencent’s MMORPG title will soon arrive on mobile devices, so pre-order now for some exciting rewards.

