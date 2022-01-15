When is the Windtrace event ending in Genshin Impact version 2.4?

Genshin Impact 2.4's Windtrace event is scheduled to end on January 27.

It is essentially hide and seek, with one Hunter trying to find up to three Rebels. It's a fun event for some Travelers, but most events don't last indefinitely. Thus, they need to know when this event will end, especially if they haven't gotten all of the rewards yet.

There are two main ways to know when any event ends through the game. First, players can check the in-game Notice section to see the exact date and time. Second, they can check the event page to see how many days and hours remain (but no specific date).

When does Windtrace end in Genshin Impact 2.4?

The date is written in the year/month/day format (Image via miHoYo)

This event's duration is from January 13 to January 27. To find this notice, do the following:

Pause the game. Select Notices (underneath the camera icon on the left side). Select the Event tab on the right side. Scroll down and select Windtrace.

This method will apply to all Genshin Impact events, except the gamer replaces the last step with the relevant event.

Finding out how many days and hours are left until the event ends

Travelers can see when it ends via the in-game events screen (Image via miHoYo)

Alternatively, Travelers can find out when the event ends through the in-game event screen. To access this information, do the following:

Pause the game. Select Events. Head toward the event's section if not there already.

Most importantly, users can see how much time is remaining for this event by looking underneath "Windtrace" near the center of the screen. It should list the remaining days and hours there.

Windtrace Coins in Genshin Impact

Players who only care about Primogems only need to earn 2,700 points (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers can only earn a set amount of this currency every day in the beginning. They only need 2,700 to get all of the Primogem rewards. The cap starts at 1,200, before gradually increasing to 6,000 near the end. It's worth mentioning that this cap increases based on real-life days.

To maximize how many coins gamers can collect, they should check the following:

On the event page, click on the magnifying glass near Game Preview. Select the Detailed Rules tab.

Also Read Article Continues below

From there, they should see a long list of tasks and how much each is worth. They just need to remember that this Genshin Impact event ends on January 27.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Do you still play in the Windtrace event after obtaining all of its rewards? Yes No 0 votes so far